CA Smart Editor supports Amazon and eBay

(firmenpresse) - Color Alliance (CA), a renowned provider of web to print software for printing plants and LFP service providers, now offers their unique CA Smart Editor also for Amazon and eBay platform.



Product Individualization for Everyone

The product search and sales systems Amazon and eBay have so far been reserved for finished products only. Color Alliance´s new SmartEditor now opens a door also for users of Amazon and eBay for the sales of customizable products. CA Smart Editor enables users to design and develop products as unique items, e.g. individualized or personalized.



Intuitive Use

The customer chooses his product at Amazon or eBay. Before placing the order he is directed to the configurator, where he can design his beachflags, banners or other products. After confirming the graphics it is placed in his Amazon or EBay shopping basket.



The order including the printing file is transferred to the production workflow of the service provider respectively shop operator. Details: www.ca-smarteditor-for-ebay. com or www.ca-smarteditor-for-amazon.com.



About CA Smartshop and CA Smart Editor

CA Smartshop has been awarded many times. It won the Viscom Best of 2013 Award and the Innovation Award of IT Initiative in 2013, 2014 and 2015. Also in this year it won the Innovation Award in the category E-Commerce.



Its special feature is the size-dynamic production of a 3D model, which also is available for the augmented reality app.



CA Smart Editor enables users to e.g. design a kitchen splashback according to a customer´s exact expectation. From now on this can be dynamically created by using the software´s preview button. A real visualization of the kitchen splashback is shown, placed in the customers own kitchen. This can be done in any desired size as a 3D model and then placed in a room in original size using the augmented reality app.



About Color Alliance

Color Alliance (CA) from Detmold in Ostwestfalen, Germany is focussed on development and distribution of Web to print software for large format printing. Their specialised team is experienced in color management, digital large format printing and offset printing as for EBusinessPrint and visualization technologies.





