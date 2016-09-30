       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


Net Insight AB: Correction of press release regarding order value

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


In the Swedish press release distributed today at 8.55 CET, September 30 2016,
it stated that the order value is less than SEK 1 million. The correct
information is that the initial order value for the first phase is less than SEK
1 million.



For further information, please contact:
Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00,
fredrik.tumegard(at)netinsight.net
Thomas Bergström, CFO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00,
thomas.bergstrom(at)netinsight.net

This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public
pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for
publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 am
CET on September 30, 2016.

About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for
anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media
marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV
audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of
the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality
media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which
creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the
entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to
the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production
companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow
efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business
opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using
Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight


is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net




