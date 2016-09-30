Net Insight AB: Correction of press release regarding order value

In the Swedish press release distributed today at 8.55 CET, September 30 2016,

it stated that the order value is less than SEK 1 million. The correct

information is that the initial order value for the first phase is less than SEK

1 million.







For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00,

fredrik.tumegard(at)netinsight.net

Thomas Bergström, CFO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00,

thomas.bergstrom(at)netinsight.net



This information is information that Net Insight AB is obliged to make public

pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for

publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 11.00 am

CET on September 30, 2016.



About Net Insight



Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for

anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media

marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV

audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of

the future, centered on content.



Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality

media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which

creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the

entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to

the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production

companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow

efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business

opportunities.



More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using

Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight



is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.



For more information, please visit netinsight.net









Correction of press release regarding order value:

http://hugin.info/130084/R/2045747/764299.pdf







More information:

http://www.netinsight.net/



