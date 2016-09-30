Cardinal Resources Limited: Extension Drill Programme Commences



HIGHLIGHTS



- Diamond drilling planned to test up-dip potential of the Namdini gold deposit over ~720m of strike



- An initial series of 17 up-dip width extension holes are planned to provide a first- pass assessment of any new near-surface gold mineralisation which may exist



- In addition, two infill holes have been scheduled for drilling in order to provide better coverage within the initial framework drilling programme



- Approximately 3,500 metres of diamond drilling is planned



- Maiden JORC Resource estimate underway for completion Q4 - 2016



Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX: CDV) (Cardinal or the Company) is pleased to report that a diamond drilling programme will be initiated by mid October (weather permitting) to test the up-dip width extensions to the known gold mineralisation at the Namdini Gold Project, along with two infill holes within the original framework drilling programme.



For over 720 metres of strike at Namdini, the easternmost drill holes within the initial framework drilling programme returned strong gold intercepts such that the broad mineralised zone appears to be open up-dip and to the east of the current drilling coverage.



The Company has planned to undertake an initial 17-hole diamond drilling programme to test this up-dip potential. In addition to this, a further two diamond infill holes will be drilled to assist in providing improved coverage within the current framework drilling programme.

In total, approximately 3,500 metres of diamond drilling is planned to be undertaken.



Cardinals Managing Director, Archie Koimtsidis said:

To date weve been highly focused on our framework drilling to provide the input data necessary for our initial resource estimate which has now been closed off. This new programme will focus on the potential shallow up-dip extensions and will provide new data for a first pass assessment of the potential for more near-surface mineralisation to the east of known mineralisation.





http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37831/30 Sep 2016 Extension Drill Programme Continues 4822-0850-5913 v.3PRcom.001.jpeg



Figure 1: Location of the planned drill holes relative to the Namdini deposit drilling



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37831/30 Sep 2016 Extension Drill Programme Continues 4822-0850-5913 v.3PRcom.002.jpeg



Figure 2: Example of the up-dip extension planned drill holes



http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37831/30 Sep 2016 Extension Drill Programme Continues 4822-0850-5913 v.3PRcom.003.jpeg



Figure 3: Example of the planned infill and up-dip extension planned drill holes



For further information contact:



Archie Koimtsidis

Managing Director

Cardinal Resources Limited

P: +61 (0)418 769 579

P: +233 (0)26 190 5220

Skype: cardinal.archie



Cardinal Resources Limited ABN 56 147 325 620

www.cardinalresources.com.au

Ghana: Durugu Residential Area, Kumbosco, Bolgatanga, Ghana P: +233 (0) 261905220 SKYPE: cardinal.archie

Australia: Level 1, 115 Cambridge Street, West Leederville, Perth, 6007



Competent Persons Statement

The information in this Announcement that releates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Abbott a full time employee of Cardinal Resources Limited, who is a Member of the Geological Society of South Africa. Mr Abbott has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Abbott consents to the inclusion in this Announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.



JORC CODE 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1

30 September 2016 Extension Drill Programme Continues

Section 1 - Sampling Technique and Data

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary

Sampling teNature and quality of Nature and quality of

chniques sampling sampling

(

eg cut channels, random is carried out under QAQC

chips, procedures as per

or industry

specific specialised indus standards

try standard measurement .

tools RC sampling quality is

appropriate ensured

to the minerals under through inserting CRM

investigation, such as standards and blanks

down

inserted every 22

hole gamma sondes, or samples, with duplicates

handheld XRF instruments, also taken every 22

samples.

etc). These examples should

not HQ core sampling quality i

be taken as limiting the s

broad meaning of ensured

sampling. through inserting CRM

standards and blanks

every 22

samples.



Include reference to Sample representivity is

measures taken to ensure ensured

sample

for:

representivity and the RC samples by collecting

appropriate calibration 1m samples from a

of any measurement tools cyclone, passing them

or through a 3-tier riffle

systems

used. splitter, and taking

duplicate samplers every

22

nd sample.



HQ core through sampling

the various lithological

units at 1m

intervals

. The original system

used was to sample each

unit separately, but

after statistical

analyses of the results

found there was no

material grade variation

between the units, the

quarter core



was sampled at 1m

intervals throughout the

drill hole.







Aspects of the Mineralisation comprises

determination of gold associated with

disseminated pyrite &

mineralisation that are

Material to arsenopyrite.

the

Public Report.

In cases where industry Industry standard reverse

standard work has been circulation drilling

done this would

be was used to obtain 1m

relatively simple (eg rev samples from which 3 kg

erse circulation drilling was

was used to obtain

1 pulverised to produce a

m samples from which 3 kg 50 g

was charge

for fire assay.

pulverised to produce a 30 HQ core is quartered,

g with the same quarter

charge consistently sampled.

for fire assay). In

other 1m samples are taken irres

pective of lithological

cases more explanation may units. The quarter core

be required, samples weigh

such ~2

as where there is coarse kg, which are dried,

gold that has inherent then crushed and a split

sampling portion of <1.5 kg is

problems.

Unusual commodities or minpulverised to produce a

eralisation 50

types (eg submarine g

nodules) may warrant m charge for fire assay.

disclosure of detailed

information.



Drilling teDrill type (eg core, Reverse Circulation

chniques reverse circulation, drilling with a standard

openhole hammer, rotary tube,

air

blast, auger, Bangka, Remet 140mm Hard Face

sonic, (face-sampling) button

drilling

etc) and details (eg core bit.

diameter,

triple HQ core drilling with trip

or standard tube, depth le tube (near surface

of diamond tails, soft material) and

face-sampling bit or

other a standard tube and HQ

type, whether core is full hole chrome core

oriented and if so, by barrel in transition and

what method, fresh

rock

etc). .

Depth of diamond tails

varies according to

water table levels once

the RC samples are not

recovered

dry.



Core is orientated and

surveyed using Reflex



digital equipment.

Drill samplMethod of recording and Method of recording chip

e assessing core and chip and

recovery sample

recoveries core sample recoveries was

and results assessed.

to enter the relevant

data



on a hand held Motion

F5te Tablet PC using

a

set of standard

templates supplied by

Maxwell



Geoservices, Perth (Maxwel

l).



Chip sample recoveries are

assessed

by weighing 1m samples

from the cyclone on a

scale in the field &

comparing with the

theoretical volume

contained in a 1m x

140mm diameter hole to

calculate %age

recoveries.



Core recovered from each

drill run



is measured and compared

with the drill run

length drilled to

calculate %age core

recoveries

.

Measures taken to maximise The measures taken to

sample recovery and maximize

ensure

representative nature of RC sample recovery are

the through a cyclone and a

samples.

3 tier riffle splitter. Ea

ch 1m sample



is passed twice through

the splitter before

sampling to ensure

maximum homogenization

of each sample and to

collect



an unbiased representative

sample to be

assayed.





The measures taken to

maximize



core sample recovery in

soft, near surface

materials are to use

triple tube with

suitable drilling fluids

to reduce any eroding of

the soft materials,





A standard tube with full

hole

chrome barrel is used in

transition and fresh

rock with drilling

additives to ensure

maximum performance from

the drill bits and to

keep each hole as

straight as possible to

maximize core

recoveries.



The core lifters are

checked

after each drill run to

ensure no core to be

left down the hole when

pulling the full core

tube.



These measures ensure

that the



lithologies drilled and

recovered are fully

representative of the in

situ

materials.



Whether a relationship No relationship is known t

exists between sample o exist between sample

recovery and grade recovery and grade, and

and no sample bias may have

whether sample bias may occurred due to

have occurred due to preferential

preferential loss/g

loss/gain ain of any fine/coarse

of fine/coarse material. material due to the

above drill sample

recoveries in

place.



Logging Whether core and chip RC chips and HQ core sampl

samples have been es have been geologically

geologically

and and geotechnically logged

geotechnically logged to to a level of detail to

a level of detail to support appropriate

support future Mineral Resource

appropriate estimations.

Mineral Resource estimatio

n, mining studies and

metallurgical

studies.



Whether logging is Logging is qualitative

qualitative or and

quantitative in

nature. quantitative. Both RC

Core (or costean, chips in trays and HQ

channel, core

are photographed both in

etc) photography. dry



and wet form.

The total length and All holes are logged in

percentage of the full and to the total

relevant intersections length of each drill

logged. hole.



100% of each relevant

intersection



is logged in detail.

Sub-samplinIf core, whether cut or HQ core is sawn,

g sawn and whether quarter, quartered and sampled,

techniques half or all with the same quarter

core always sampled to reduce

and sample taken. any

preparation bias



If non-core, whether The RC sub-sampling

riffled, tube sampled, technique is with a

rotary split,

3 tier riffle splitter,

etc and whether sampled and sampled

wet or dry.

dry.



For all sample types, the RC and core sample

nature, quality and preparation

appropriateness of

the was undertaken at SGS

sample preparation Laboratories,

technique. Ouagadougou,

Burkina Faso and Tarkwa,

Ghana.



All preparation equipment

is flushed with barren

material

prior to the

commencement of sample

preparation. The entire

sample

is

dried, crushed to a

nominal 2mm using a Jaw

Crusher

, then <1.5 kg is split

using a Jones type

riffle. The reject

sample



is retained in the

original sample bag. The

split is



pulverised in a LM2 grindi

ng

mill

to a nominal 85% passing

75

micron

size fraction. An

approximate

200 gram sub-sample split

is



taken for fire assay with

the pulverized residue

retained in a plastic

bag. The pulverized

split is fire assayed by

standard procedures with

an



AAS finish to 10 ppb

detection limit.



Both the remaining reject

and pulverized samples



are returned and stored

at Cardinals



Bolgatanga premises.

Quality control procedures Quality control

adopted for all procedures adopted for

sub-sampling stages all sub-sampling stages

to to maximize

maximise representivity of

samples. representivilty of

samples



is to insert commercial

certified

reference

material (CRM) for

standards and in-house

blanks every 22

samples.



SGS Laboratory assays

duplicate samples of

each sample batch (20%)

so that



representivity of the

samples



can be checked.

Measures taken to ensure Measures taken to ensure

that the sampling is that the

representative of the

in RC sampling is

situ material collected, representative of the in

including for instance situ material collected

results for are to

field

duplicate/secondhalf take field duplicate sampl

sampling. es

every 22nd sample.

Approximately 3kg samples

from the splitter



are retained from each

sample

and

stored on the companys

premises for possible

reassay

.



Measures taken to ensure

that the



core sampling is

representative



is to sample quarter core

at 1m intervals

irrespective of



lithologies due to the

similarities in grade of

the main



lithologies.



Results of field

duplicates, standards

and blanks



are all plotted graphicall

y to ensure that the

results of each assay

batch are

acceptable.





Whether sample sizes are The sample sizes are

appropriate to the grain considered

size of the appropriate to give an

material accurate

being sampled. indication

of gold mineralisation of

this



Namdini deposit.

Quality of The nature, quality and The pulverized chip or roc

Assay appropriateness of the k sample is weighed and

assaying mixed with flux and

data and la and fused using lead oxide

boratory laboratory procedures at

tests used and whether the 1

technique ,100°C, followed by

cupellation of the

is considered partial or resulting lead button

total. (Dore bead). The bead



is digested using 1:1 HNO

and



HCl and the resulting

solution is submitted

for

analysis.





The digested sample

solution



is aspirated into the

Flame Atomic Absorption

Spectrometer (AAS),



aerosolised, and mixed

with the combustible

gas, acetylene and

air

. The mixture is ignited i

n a flame whose

temperature ranges from

2,100 to

2,800

C. During combustion,

atoms of the gold in the

sample are reduced to

free, unexcited ground

state atoms, which

absorb light. Light of

the appropriate

wavelength is supplied

and the amount of light

absorbed can be measured

against a standard

curve.





Results have a lower gold

detection limit of 10

ppb.



The AAS equipment is

calibrated

with each job.



The quality of the Fire

Assaying and laboratory

procedures are

considered



to be entirely appropriate

for this deposit

type.





The analytical technique

is industry standard

fire



assay which is considered

to be a total digest of

gold.



For geophysical tools, No hand held geophysical

spectrometers, handheld tools are

XRF instruments, used.



etc, the parameters used

in determining the

analysis including

instrument

make and model, reading

times, calibrations

factors applied and

their

derivation, etc.

Nature of quality control Sample preparation checks

procedures adopted for fineness

(

eg standards, blanks, dupliare carried out by the

cates, external laboratory laboratory

checks) and whether as

acceptable part of their internal

levels procedures to ensure the

of accuracy (ie lack of grind size of 8590%

bias) and precision passing

75 micron is being

have been established. attained

. The grind size varies be

tween

87

99% passing 75 micron,

which

is

acceptable.



Each batch of 84 samples

has



10 laboratory checks (20%)

inserted for their

quality control

procedures. These

comprise



internal lab standards usi

ng certified reference

material

, blanks, replicates and

duplicates. Results

received



are graphically plotted fo

r each assay batch and

show acceptable levels

of accuracy and

precision.





Certified reference

materials, having a

range of values, and

in-house blanks



are inserted in the ratio

of

1:

22 into the sample stream.



No duplicate samples are

taken

as quarter core samples

are submitted for fire

assay

.



Pulps are submitted to an

external laboratory for

checks on accuracy and

precision.





External laboratory

checks



are done on a three

monthly basis

through

Laboratories Quality

Services International

(LQSI). Recent LQSI

checks of Fire Assay

analyses on Low Grade

Oxide Material produced

acceptable levels

of

accuracy and precision.

VerificatioThe verification of The verification of

n significant intersections significant

of by either independent intersections by

sampling or either

and alternative company independent or

assaying personnel. alternative company

personnel has not

occurred.



The use of twinned holes. There has been no use of

twinned

holes.



Documentation of primary Primary data was

data, data entry collected on a hand held

procedures, Motion F5te Tablet PC

data using

verification, data a

storage (physical and set of standard

electronic) templates supplied by

protocols. Maxwell



Geoservices, Perth (Maxwel

l). Daily data was



synchronised and

digitally captured by

Maxwell

for validation and

compilation into Excel

and Access spreadsheets

and

stored on the Cardinal

servers located in



Bolgatanga, Ghana, West

Africa.



Discuss any adjustment to No adjustments were made t

assay o assay

data. data.



Location ofAccuracy and quality of Accuracy of drill hole col

data surveys used to locate lar surveys

points drill holes (collar

and was done by DGPS (Sahara

downhole surveys), Mining Services,

trenches, mine workings

and other locations Birkina Faso).

used

in Mineral Resource

estimation.



Specification of the grid WGS84 Sector 30N, with

system local grid baseline at

used. 010 True North and

lines

at

50m to 100m intervals

and stations at

5

0m along lines.

Quality and adequacy of Survey control has been

topographic established

control. for the entire Namdini pr

oject by independent

surveyors, Sahara Mining

Services, with the

establishment of DGPS

survey control points

throughout the project

area. Sahara Mining

Services also completed

a detailed Unmanned

Aerial Vehicle (UAV or

drone) topographic and

photographic survey

surrounding the



Namdini deposit.



Data Data spacing for reporting Data spacing is 50-100m

spacing of Exploration (northing) and

and distri Results. 5

bution 0-100m (easting).



Whether the data spacing The data spacing and

and distribution is distribution is

sufficient to establish considered to be

the sufficient

degree of geological and to establish a degree of

grade continuity geological

appropriate for the

Mineral Resource and Ore and grade continuity

Reserve estimation appropriate for the

procedure(s) and Mineral Resource and Ore

classifications Reserve estimation

applied. procedure(s) and

classifications

applied for an

Exploration

Target



OrientationWhether sample compositing No sample compositing has

of has been been

data in applied applied

relation . .



to geologic

al

structure

Whether the orientation of The orientation of

sampling achieves sampling achieves

unbiased sampling unbiased sampling of

of possible

possible structures and

the extent to which this structures as drilling is

orientated normal to the

is known, considering the dip and foliation of the

deposit deposit.

type. Structural measurements

confirm that the

foliation of the entire

deposit dips -60W so

that the sampling

achieves unbiased

sampling of the



lithologies.

If the relationship No orientation based

between the drilling sampling bias

orientation and the

orientation has been identified in

of key mineralised structu the data to

res date.



is considered to have

introduced

a

sampling bias, this

should be assessed and

reported if

material.



Sample secuThe measures taken to The measures taken to

rity ensure sample ensure sample security

security. are through an

independent Ghanaian

security contractor.

Samples are stored at

Cardinals base camp

located at



Bolgatanga, Ghana, West

Africa under security

until

collected by SGS

Laboratories and

transported to their

Ouagadougou

laboratory in Burkina

Faso.



Audits or rThe results of any audits Sampling techniques are

eviews or reviews of sampling of industry standards.

techniques and

data. Data is audited by

Maxwell



Geoservices (Perth), who

have not made any other

recommendations

.



Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in section 1 will also apply to this section where relevant)

Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary

Mineral TenType, name/reference The Namdini Mining Licence

ement number, location and is located in NE Ghana.

and Land S ownership

tatus including Namdini Mining Limited

agreements or material (NML) holds the mining

issues with third parties

including licence. NML signed a

joint Heads of Agreement with

ventures, partnerships, Savannah Mining Ltd

overriding royalties, (Savannah) to provide

native title Mining Support

interests, services to NML.

historical sites, Savannah has signed a

wilderness or national Heads of Agreement with

park and environmental Cardinal Mining Services

settings. Ltd (CMS) to provide

Mining Support

services in relation to

the



Namdini Mining Licence.

The security of the tenure There are no known

held at the time of impediments to offer

reporting along with Mining Support

any services to

known impediments to

obtaining a Namdini Mining Limited

within the

licence to operate in the

area. Namdini Mining licence are

a.



ExplorationAcknowledgment and No previous systematic

appraisal of exploration exploration has been

Done by Oth by other undertaken.

er parties.

Parties





Geology Deposit type, geological The deposit type

setting and style of comprises gold



mineralisation mineralisation within

sheared and highly

altered rocks containing



sulphides (pyrite and arse

nopyrite

).



The geological setting is

a

Paleo

-Proterozoic Greenstone

Belt

comprising Birimian metav

olcanics

, volcaniclastics & metase

diments

located in close

proximity to a major 30

km ~N-S regional shear

zone with

splays.





The style of mineralisatio

n

is hydrothermal

alteration containing

disseminated

gold-bearing



sulphides



Drill hole A summary of all A summary of all

information information material to information is contained

the understanding of within this

the announcement.

exploration results

including tabulation of

the following

information

for all Material drill

holes:



Easting and northing of

the drill hole

collar



Elevation or RL (Reduced

Level - elevation above

sea level in

meters)

of the drill hole collar

Dip and azimuth of the

hole



Down hole length and

interception

depth



Hole length

If the exclusion of this There has been no

information is justified exclusion of

on the basis that information.

the

information is not

Material and this

exclusion does not

detract

from

the understanding of the

report, the Competent

Person should

clearly

explain why this is the

case.



Data aggregIn reporting Exploration No weighting averaging tec

ation Results, weighting hniques nor cutting of

methods averaging high grades have yet

techniques, been

maximum and/or minimum undertaken.

grade truncations (e.g.

cutting of

high

grades) and cutoff

grades are usually

Material and



should be stated.

Where aggregated Aggregated intercepts

intercepts incorporate incorporating short

short lengths of lengths of high grade



high grade results and results within the litholo

longer lengths of gical units are



low grade results, the calculated to include no

procedure used more than intervals of

for 3m

such aggregation should below

be stated and some grades of <0.5 g/t Au

typical examples of when assay results are

such received

aggregations should be

shown in detail.





The assumptions used for No metal equivalent

any reporting of metal values

equivalent

values were used for this report.

should be clearly stated.

RelationshiThese relationships are The relationship between m

p particularly important in ineralisation

between mi the reporting widths and intercept

neralisatio of lengths

n exploration results.

widths and is not yet known.



intercept l

engths



If the geometry of the mineThe geometry of the minera

ralisation lisation

with respect to the drill with respect to the

hole drill

angle is known, its

nature should hole angle is not yet

known.

be reported.



If it is not known and Only down hole lengths

only the down hole are reported

lengths are reported,

there when assay results are

should be a clear received

statement to this effect

(e.g. down hole length, and true widths of mineral

true isation

width not known). are not yet known.

Diagrams Appropriate maps and Appropriate cross and

sections (with scales) long sections

and tabulations

of are included in this

intercepts should be announcement.

included for any

significant discovery



being reported. These

should include, but not

be limited to a plane

view

of

drill hole collar

locations

and appropriate sectional

views.



Balanced ReWhere comprehensive Summary assay results of

porting reporting of all the drill holes reported

Exploration Results is

not are attached.

practical, representative

reporting of both low and

high grades

and/or

widths should be practiced

to avoid misleading

reporting

of

Exploration Results.

Other substOther exploration data, if The interpretation of the

antive meaningful and material, geologi

