Cardinal Resources Limited: Extension Drill Programme Commences

(firmenpresse) -
EXTENSION DRILL PROGRAMME COMMENCES
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diamond drilling planned to test up-dip potential of the Namdini gold deposit over ~720m of strike
- An initial series of 17 up-dip width extension holes are planned to provide a first- pass assessment of any new near-surface gold mineralisation which may exist
- In addition, two infill holes have been scheduled for drilling in order to provide better coverage within the initial framework drilling programme
- Approximately 3,500 metres of diamond drilling is planned
- Maiden JORC Resource estimate underway for completion Q4 - 2016
Cardinal Resources Limited (ASX: CDV) (Cardinal or the Company) is pleased to report that a diamond drilling programme will be initiated by mid October (weather permitting) to test the up-dip width extensions to the known gold mineralisation at the Namdini Gold Project, along with two infill holes within the original framework drilling programme.
For over 720 metres of strike at Namdini, the easternmost drill holes within the initial framework drilling programme returned strong gold intercepts such that the broad mineralised zone appears to be open up-dip and to the east of the current drilling coverage.
The Company has planned to undertake an initial 17-hole diamond drilling programme to test this up-dip potential. In addition to this, a further two diamond infill holes will be drilled to assist in providing improved coverage within the current framework drilling programme.
In total, approximately 3,500 metres of diamond drilling is planned to be undertaken.
Cardinals Managing Director, Archie Koimtsidis said:
To date weve been highly focused on our framework drilling to provide the input data necessary for our initial resource estimate which has now been closed off. This new programme will focus on the potential shallow up-dip extensions and will provide new data for a first pass assessment of the potential for more near-surface mineralisation to the east of known mineralisation.
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37831/30 Sep 2016 Extension Drill Programme Continues 4822-0850-5913 v.3PRcom.001.jpeg
Figure 1: Location of the planned drill holes relative to the Namdini deposit drilling
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37831/30 Sep 2016 Extension Drill Programme Continues 4822-0850-5913 v.3PRcom.002.jpeg
Figure 2: Example of the up-dip extension planned drill holes
http://www.irw-press.at/prcom/images/messages/2016/37831/30 Sep 2016 Extension Drill Programme Continues 4822-0850-5913 v.3PRcom.003.jpeg
Figure 3: Example of the planned infill and up-dip extension planned drill holes
For further information contact:
Archie Koimtsidis
Managing Director
Cardinal Resources Limited
P: +61 (0)418 769 579
P: +233 (0)26 190 5220
Skype: cardinal.archie
Cardinal Resources Limited ABN 56 147 325 620
www.cardinalresources.com.au
Ghana: Durugu Residential Area, Kumbosco, Bolgatanga, Ghana P: +233 (0) 261905220 SKYPE: cardinal.archie
Australia: Level 1, 115 Cambridge Street, West Leederville, Perth, 6007 P: +61 (8) 9322 6600 F: +61 (8) 9322 6610
Competent Persons Statement
The information in this Announcement that releates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Paul Abbott a full time employee of Cardinal Resources Limited, who is a Member of the Geological Society of South Africa. Mr Abbott has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person, as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Mr Abbott consents to the inclusion in this Announcement of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Disclaimer
This ASX announcement (Announcement) has been prepared by Cardinal Resources Limited (ABN: 56 147 325 620) (Cardinal or the Company).
This Announcement contains summary information about Cardinal, its subsidiaries and their activities, which is current as at the date of this Announcement. The information in this Announcement is of a general nature and does not purport to be complete nor does it contain all the information, which a prospective investor may require in evaluating a possible investment in Cardinal.
By its very nature exploration for minerals is a high-risk business and is not suitable for certain investors. Cardinals securities are speculative. Potential investors should consult their stockbroker or financial advisor. There are a number of risks, both specific to Cardinal and of a general nature which may affect the future operating and financial performance of Cardinal and the value of an investment in Cardinal including but not limited to economic conditions, stock market fluctuations, gold provide movements, regional infrastructure constraints, timing of approvals from relevant authorities, regulatory risks, operational risks and reliance on key personnel and foreign currency fluctuations.
Except for statutory liability which cannot be excluded, each of Cardinals, its officers, employees and advisors expressly disclaim any responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the material contained in this Announcement and excludes all liability whatsoever (including in negligence) for any loss or damage which may be suffered by any person as a consequence of any information in this Announcement or any error or omission here from. The Company is under no obligation to update any person regarding any inaccuracy, omission or change in information in this Announcement or any other information made available to a person nor any obligation to furnish the person with any further information. Recipients of this Announcement should make their own independent assessment and determination as to the Companys prospects, its business, assets and liabilities as well as the matters covered in this Announcement.
Not an offer
This Announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the Company in any jurisdiction. It is not intended to be and is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement, offering memorandum or private placement memorandum for the purpose of Chapter 6D of the Corporation Act 2001. This Announcement and its contents must not be distributed, transmitted or viewed by any person in any jurisdiction where the distribution, transmission or viewing of this Announcement would be unlawful under the securities or other laws of that or any other jurisdiction. This Announcement is not considered a recommendation by the Company or any of its affiliates, directors or officers that any recipient invest in the Company nor does it constitute as any investment, accounting financial, legal or tax advice.
Not financial product advice
This Announcement does not contain all information which may be material to the making of a decision in relation to the Company. Recipients of this document should carefully consider whether the securities issued by the Company are an appropriate investment for them in light of their personal circumstances, including their financial and taxation position. No account has been taken of the objectives, financial situation or needs of any recipient of this document. Any investor should seek independent financial and taxation advice independent assessment and determination as to the Companys prospects prior to making any investment decision, and should not rely on the information in this Announcement for that purpose. Neither the Company nor its related bodies corporate is licensed to provide financial advice in respect of the Companys securities or any financial products. This Announcement does not involve or imply a recommendation or a statement of opinion in respect of whether to buy, sell or hold securities in the Company. The securities issued by the Company are considered speculative and there is no guarantee that they will make a return on the capital invested, that dividends will be paid on the shares or that there will be an increase in the value of the shares in the future.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements contained in this Announcement, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Cardinal and its projects, may also include statements which are forwardlooking statements that may include, among other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, capital expenditures, and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions. These forward - looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Cardinal, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive political and social uncertainties and contingencies, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forwardlooking statements.
Cardinal disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forwardlooking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after todays date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than required by the Corporations Act and ASX Listing Rules. The words believe, expect, anticipate, indicate, contemplate, target, plan, intends, continue, budget, estimate, may, will, schedule and similar expressions identify forwardlooking statements.
All forward-looking statements made in this Announcement are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forwardlooking statements are not guarantees of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forwardlooking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.
No verification
Although all reasonable care has been undertaken to ensure that the facts and opinions given in this Announcement are accurate, the information provided in this Announcement (including information derived from publicly available sources) may not been independently verified.
JORC CODE 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1
30 September 2016 Extension Drill Programme Continues
Section 1 - Sampling Technique and Data
Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary
Sampling teNature and quality of Nature and quality of
chniques sampling sampling
(
eg cut channels, random is carried out under QAQC
chips, procedures as per
or industry
specific specialised indus standards
try standard measurement .
tools RC sampling quality is
appropriate ensured
to the minerals under through inserting CRM
investigation, such as standards and blanks
down
inserted every 22
hole gamma sondes, or samples, with duplicates
handheld XRF instruments, also taken every 22
samples.
etc). These examples should
not HQ core sampling quality i
be taken as limiting the s
broad meaning of ensured
sampling. through inserting CRM
standards and blanks
every 22
samples.
Include reference to Sample representivity is
measures taken to ensure ensured
sample
for:
representivity and the RC samples by collecting
appropriate calibration 1m samples from a
of any measurement tools cyclone, passing them
or through a 3-tier riffle
systems
used. splitter, and taking
duplicate samplers every
22
nd sample.
HQ core through sampling
the various lithological
units at 1m
intervals
. The original system
used was to sample each
unit separately, but
after statistical
analyses of the results
found there was no
material grade variation
between the units, the
quarter core
was sampled at 1m
intervals throughout the
drill hole.
Aspects of the Mineralisation comprises
determination of gold associated with
disseminated pyrite &
mineralisation that are
Material to arsenopyrite.
the
Public Report.
In cases where industry Industry standard reverse
standard work has been circulation drilling
done this would
be was used to obtain 1m
relatively simple (eg rev samples from which 3 kg
erse circulation drilling was
was used to obtain
1 pulverised to produce a
m samples from which 3 kg 50 g
was charge
for fire assay.
pulverised to produce a 30 HQ core is quartered,
g with the same quarter
charge consistently sampled.
for fire assay). In
other 1m samples are taken irres
pective of lithological
cases more explanation may units. The quarter core
be required, samples weigh
such ~2
as where there is coarse kg, which are dried,
gold that has inherent then crushed and a split
sampling portion of <1.5 kg is
problems.
Unusual commodities or minpulverised to produce a
eralisation 50
types (eg submarine g
nodules) may warrant m charge for fire assay.
disclosure of detailed
information.
Drilling teDrill type (eg core, Reverse Circulation
chniques reverse circulation, drilling with a standard
openhole hammer, rotary tube,
air
blast, auger, Bangka, Remet 140mm Hard Face
sonic, (face-sampling) button
drilling
etc) and details (eg core bit.
diameter,
triple HQ core drilling with trip
or standard tube, depth le tube (near surface
of diamond tails, soft material) and
face-sampling bit or
other a standard tube and HQ
type, whether core is full hole chrome core
oriented and if so, by barrel in transition and
what method, fresh
rock
etc). .
Depth of diamond tails
varies according to
water table levels once
the RC samples are not
recovered
dry.
Core is orientated and
surveyed using Reflex
digital equipment.
Drill samplMethod of recording and Method of recording chip
e assessing core and chip and
recovery sample
recoveries core sample recoveries was
and results assessed.
to enter the relevant
data
on a hand held Motion
F5te Tablet PC using
a
set of standard
templates supplied by
Maxwell
Geoservices, Perth (Maxwel
l).
Chip sample recoveries are
assessed
by weighing 1m samples
from the cyclone on a
scale in the field &
comparing with the
theoretical volume
contained in a 1m x
140mm diameter hole to
calculate %age
recoveries.
Core recovered from each
drill run
is measured and compared
with the drill run
length drilled to
calculate %age core
recoveries
.
Measures taken to maximise The measures taken to
sample recovery and maximize
ensure
representative nature of RC sample recovery are
the through a cyclone and a
samples.
3 tier riffle splitter. Ea
ch 1m sample
is passed twice through
the splitter before
sampling to ensure
maximum homogenization
of each sample and to
collect
an unbiased representative
sample to be
assayed.
The measures taken to
maximize
core sample recovery in
soft, near surface
materials are to use
triple tube with
suitable drilling fluids
to reduce any eroding of
the soft materials,
A standard tube with full
hole
chrome barrel is used in
transition and fresh
rock with drilling
additives to ensure
maximum performance from
the drill bits and to
keep each hole as
straight as possible to
maximize core
recoveries.
The core lifters are
checked
after each drill run to
ensure no core to be
left down the hole when
pulling the full core
tube.
These measures ensure
that the
lithologies drilled and
recovered are fully
representative of the in
situ
materials.
Whether a relationship No relationship is known t
exists between sample o exist between sample
recovery and grade recovery and grade, and
and no sample bias may have
whether sample bias may occurred due to
have occurred due to preferential
preferential loss/g
loss/gain ain of any fine/coarse
of fine/coarse material. material due to the
above drill sample
recoveries in
place.
Logging Whether core and chip RC chips and HQ core sampl
samples have been es have been geologically
geologically
and and geotechnically logged
geotechnically logged to to a level of detail to
a level of detail to support appropriate
support future Mineral Resource
appropriate estimations.
Mineral Resource estimatio
n, mining studies and
metallurgical
studies.
Whether logging is Logging is qualitative
qualitative or and
quantitative in
nature. quantitative. Both RC
Core (or costean, chips in trays and HQ
channel, core
are photographed both in
etc) photography. dry
and wet form.
The total length and All holes are logged in
percentage of the full and to the total
relevant intersections length of each drill
logged. hole.
100% of each relevant
intersection
is logged in detail.
Sub-samplinIf core, whether cut or HQ core is sawn,
g sawn and whether quarter, quartered and sampled,
techniques half or all with the same quarter
core always sampled to reduce
and sample taken. any
preparation bias
If non-core, whether The RC sub-sampling
riffled, tube sampled, technique is with a
rotary split,
3 tier riffle splitter,
etc and whether sampled and sampled
wet or dry.
dry.
For all sample types, the RC and core sample
nature, quality and preparation
appropriateness of
the was undertaken at SGS
sample preparation Laboratories,
technique. Ouagadougou,
Burkina Faso and Tarkwa,
Ghana.
All preparation equipment
is flushed with barren
material
prior to the
commencement of sample
preparation. The entire
sample
is
dried, crushed to a
nominal 2mm using a Jaw
Crusher
, then <1.5 kg is split
using a Jones type
riffle. The reject
sample
is retained in the
original sample bag. The
split is
pulverised in a LM2 grindi
ng
mill
to a nominal 85% passing
75
micron
size fraction. An
approximate
200 gram sub-sample split
is
taken for fire assay with
the pulverized residue
retained in a plastic
bag. The pulverized
split is fire assayed by
standard procedures with
an
AAS finish to 10 ppb
detection limit.
Both the remaining reject
and pulverized samples
are returned and stored
at Cardinals
Bolgatanga premises.
Quality control procedures Quality control
adopted for all procedures adopted for
sub-sampling stages all sub-sampling stages
to to maximize
maximise representivity of
samples. representivilty of
samples
is to insert commercial
certified
reference
material (CRM) for
standards and in-house
blanks every 22
samples.
SGS Laboratory assays
duplicate samples of
each sample batch (20%)
so that
representivity of the
samples
can be checked.
Measures taken to ensure Measures taken to ensure
that the sampling is that the
representative of the
in RC sampling is
situ material collected, representative of the in
including for instance situ material collected
results for are to
field
duplicate/secondhalf take field duplicate sampl
sampling. es
every 22nd sample.
Approximately 3kg samples
from the splitter
are retained from each
sample
and
stored on the companys
premises for possible
reassay
.
Measures taken to ensure
that the
core sampling is
representative
is to sample quarter core
at 1m intervals
irrespective of
lithologies due to the
similarities in grade of
the main
lithologies.
Results of field
duplicates, standards
and blanks
are all plotted graphicall
y to ensure that the
results of each assay
batch are
acceptable.
Whether sample sizes are The sample sizes are
appropriate to the grain considered
size of the appropriate to give an
material accurate
being sampled. indication
of gold mineralisation of
this
Namdini deposit.
Quality of The nature, quality and The pulverized chip or roc
Assay appropriateness of the k sample is weighed and
assaying mixed with flux and
data and la and fused using lead oxide
boratory laboratory procedures at
tests used and whether the 1
technique ,100°C, followed by
cupellation of the
is considered partial or resulting lead button
total. (Dore bead). The bead
is digested using 1:1 HNO
and
HCl and the resulting
solution is submitted
for
analysis.
The digested sample
solution
is aspirated into the
Flame Atomic Absorption
Spectrometer (AAS),
aerosolised, and mixed
with the combustible
gas, acetylene and
air
. The mixture is ignited i
n a flame whose
temperature ranges from
2,100 to
2,800
C. During combustion,
atoms of the gold in the
sample are reduced to
free, unexcited ground
state atoms, which
absorb light. Light of
the appropriate
wavelength is supplied
and the amount of light
absorbed can be measured
against a standard
curve.
Results have a lower gold
detection limit of 10
ppb.
The AAS equipment is
calibrated
with each job.
The quality of the Fire
Assaying and laboratory
procedures are
considered
to be entirely appropriate
for this deposit
type.
The analytical technique
is industry standard
fire
assay which is considered
to be a total digest of
gold.
For geophysical tools, No hand held geophysical
spectrometers, handheld tools are
XRF instruments, used.
etc, the parameters used
in determining the
analysis including
instrument
make and model, reading
times, calibrations
factors applied and
their
derivation, etc.
Nature of quality control Sample preparation checks
procedures adopted for fineness
(
eg standards, blanks, dupliare carried out by the
cates, external laboratory laboratory
checks) and whether as
acceptable part of their internal
levels procedures to ensure the
of accuracy (ie lack of grind size of 8590%
bias) and precision passing
75 micron is being
have been established. attained
. The grind size varies be
tween
87
99% passing 75 micron,
which
is
acceptable.
Each batch of 84 samples
has
10 laboratory checks (20%)
inserted for their
quality control
procedures. These
comprise
internal lab standards usi
ng certified reference
material
, blanks, replicates and
duplicates. Results
received
are graphically plotted fo
r each assay batch and
show acceptable levels
of accuracy and
precision.
Certified reference
materials, having a
range of values, and
in-house blanks
are inserted in the ratio
of
1:
22 into the sample stream.
No duplicate samples are
taken
as quarter core samples
are submitted for fire
assay
.
Pulps are submitted to an
external laboratory for
checks on accuracy and
precision.
External laboratory
checks
are done on a three
monthly basis
through
Laboratories Quality
Services International
(LQSI). Recent LQSI
checks of Fire Assay
analyses on Low Grade
Oxide Material produced
acceptable levels
of
accuracy and precision.
VerificatioThe verification of The verification of
n significant intersections significant
of by either independent intersections by
sampling or either
and alternative company independent or
assaying personnel. alternative company
personnel has not
occurred.
The use of twinned holes. There has been no use of
twinned
holes.
Documentation of primary Primary data was
data, data entry collected on a hand held
procedures, Motion F5te Tablet PC
data using
verification, data a
storage (physical and set of standard
electronic) templates supplied by
protocols. Maxwell
Geoservices, Perth (Maxwel
l). Daily data was
synchronised and
digitally captured by
Maxwell
for validation and
compilation into Excel
and Access spreadsheets
and
stored on the Cardinal
servers located in
Bolgatanga, Ghana, West
Africa.
Discuss any adjustment to No adjustments were made t
assay o assay
data. data.
Location ofAccuracy and quality of Accuracy of drill hole col
data surveys used to locate lar surveys
points drill holes (collar
and was done by DGPS (Sahara
downhole surveys), Mining Services,
trenches, mine workings
and other locations Birkina Faso).
used
in Mineral Resource
estimation.
Specification of the grid WGS84 Sector 30N, with
system local grid baseline at
used. 010 True North and
lines
at
50m to 100m intervals
and stations at
5
0m along lines.
Quality and adequacy of Survey control has been
topographic established
control. for the entire Namdini pr
oject by independent
surveyors, Sahara Mining
Services, with the
establishment of DGPS
survey control points
throughout the project
area. Sahara Mining
Services also completed
a detailed Unmanned
Aerial Vehicle (UAV or
drone) topographic and
photographic survey
surrounding the
Namdini deposit.
Data Data spacing for reporting Data spacing is 50-100m
spacing of Exploration (northing) and
and distri Results. 5
bution 0-100m (easting).
Whether the data spacing The data spacing and
and distribution is distribution is
sufficient to establish considered to be
the sufficient
degree of geological and to establish a degree of
grade continuity geological
appropriate for the
Mineral Resource and Ore and grade continuity
Reserve estimation appropriate for the
procedure(s) and Mineral Resource and Ore
classifications Reserve estimation
applied. procedure(s) and
classifications
applied for an
Exploration
Target
OrientationWhether sample compositing No sample compositing has
of has been been
data in applied applied
relation . .
to geologic
al
structure
Whether the orientation of The orientation of
sampling achieves sampling achieves
unbiased sampling unbiased sampling of
of possible
possible structures and
the extent to which this structures as drilling is
orientated normal to the
is known, considering the dip and foliation of the
deposit deposit.
type. Structural measurements
confirm that the
foliation of the entire
deposit dips -60W so
that the sampling
achieves unbiased
sampling of the
lithologies.
If the relationship No orientation based
between the drilling sampling bias
orientation and the
orientation has been identified in
of key mineralised structu the data to
res date.
is considered to have
introduced
a
sampling bias, this
should be assessed and
reported if
material.
Sample secuThe measures taken to The measures taken to
rity ensure sample ensure sample security
security. are through an
independent Ghanaian
security contractor.
Samples are stored at
Cardinals base camp
located at
Bolgatanga, Ghana, West
Africa under security
until
collected by SGS
Laboratories and
transported to their
Ouagadougou
laboratory in Burkina
Faso.
Audits or rThe results of any audits Sampling techniques are
eviews or reviews of sampling of industry standards.
techniques and
data. Data is audited by
Maxwell
Geoservices (Perth), who
have not made any other
recommendations
.
Section 2 - Reporting of Exploration Results
(Criteria listed in section 1 will also apply to this section where relevant)
Criteria JORC Code Explanation Commentary
Mineral TenType, name/reference The Namdini Mining Licence
ement number, location and is located in NE Ghana.
and Land S ownership
tatus including Namdini Mining Limited
agreements or material (NML) holds the mining
issues with third parties
including licence. NML signed a
joint Heads of Agreement with
ventures, partnerships, Savannah Mining Ltd
overriding royalties, (Savannah) to provide
native title Mining Support
interests, services to NML.
historical sites, Savannah has signed a
wilderness or national Heads of Agreement with
park and environmental Cardinal Mining Services
settings. Ltd (CMS) to provide
Mining Support
services in relation to
the
Namdini Mining Licence.
The security of the tenure There are no known
held at the time of impediments to offer
reporting along with Mining Support
any services to
known impediments to
obtaining a Namdini Mining Limited
within the
licence to operate in the
area. Namdini Mining licence are
a.
ExplorationAcknowledgment and No previous systematic
appraisal of exploration exploration has been
Done by Oth by other undertaken.
er parties.
Parties
Geology Deposit type, geological The deposit type
setting and style of comprises gold
mineralisation mineralisation within
sheared and highly
altered rocks containing
sulphides (pyrite and arse
nopyrite
).
The geological setting is
a
Paleo
-Proterozoic Greenstone
Belt
comprising Birimian metav
olcanics
, volcaniclastics & metase
diments
located in close
proximity to a major 30
km ~N-S regional shear
zone with
splays.
The style of mineralisatio
n
is hydrothermal
alteration containing
disseminated
gold-bearing
sulphides
Drill hole A summary of all A summary of all
information information material to information is contained
the understanding of within this
the announcement.
exploration results
including tabulation of
the following
information
for all Material drill
holes:
Easting and northing of
the drill hole
collar
Elevation or RL (Reduced
Level - elevation above
sea level in
meters)
of the drill hole collar
Dip and azimuth of the
hole
Down hole length and
interception
depth
Hole length
If the exclusion of this There has been no
information is justified exclusion of
on the basis that information.
the
information is not
Material and this
exclusion does not
detract
from
the understanding of the
report, the Competent
Person should
clearly
explain why this is the
case.
Data aggregIn reporting Exploration No weighting averaging tec
ation Results, weighting hniques nor cutting of
methods averaging high grades have yet
techniques, been
maximum and/or minimum undertaken.
grade truncations (e.g.
cutting of
high
grades) and cutoff
grades are usually
Material and
should be stated.
Where aggregated Aggregated intercepts
intercepts incorporate incorporating short
short lengths of lengths of high grade
high grade results and results within the litholo
longer lengths of gical units are
low grade results, the calculated to include no
procedure used more than intervals of
for 3m
such aggregation should below
be stated and some grades of <0.5 g/t Au
typical examples of when assay results are
such received
aggregations should be
shown in detail.
The assumptions used for No metal equivalent
any reporting of metal values
equivalent
values were used for this report.
should be clearly stated.
RelationshiThese relationships are The relationship between m
p particularly important in ineralisation
between mi the reporting widths and intercept
neralisatio of lengths
n exploration results.
widths and is not yet known.
intercept l
engths
If the geometry of the mineThe geometry of the minera
ralisation lisation
with respect to the drill with respect to the
hole drill
angle is known, its
nature should hole angle is not yet
known.
be reported.
If it is not known and Only down hole lengths
only the down hole are reported
lengths are reported,
there when assay results are
should be a clear received
statement to this effect
(e.g. down hole length, and true widths of mineral
true isation
width not known). are not yet known.
Diagrams Appropriate maps and Appropriate cross and
sections (with scales) long sections
and tabulations
of are included in this
intercepts should be announcement.
included for any
significant discovery
being reported. These
should include, but not
be limited to a plane
view
of
drill hole collar
locations
and appropriate sectional
views.
Balanced ReWhere comprehensive Summary assay results of
porting reporting of all the drill holes reported
Exploration Results is
not are attached.
practical, representative
reporting of both low and
high grades
and/or
widths should be practiced
to avoid misleading
reporting
of
Exploration Results.
Other substOther exploration data, if The interpretation of the
antive meaningful and material, geologi
Date: 09/30/2016 - 12:24
Language: English
News-ID 498062
Character count: 69288
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Cardinal Resources Limited
Stadt: Wien
Number of hits: 85
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.727
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|263
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.