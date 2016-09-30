ALTONA and SRIG Extend Closing Date for Cloncurry JV



Altona Mining Limited (Altona or the Company - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/mid,3159,Companies_und_Projects/?v=286622 ) wishes to provide an update on its progress in establishing a Joint Venture (JV) to build a new copper-gold mine at its Cloncurry Project located in northwest Queensland.



The Company has reached agreement with Sichuan Railway Investment Group (SRIG) to extend the last date for closing their proposed JV.



Altona announced on 2 June 2016 the terms of the JV and that all conditions precedent were to be satisfied on or before 31 October 2016. While Altona and SRIG have made excellent progress with satisfying conditions precedent, SRIG has advised that due to internal procedures within the group, the approval processes within China and the structuring of SRIG's investment in the JV in an appropriate manner, they wish to extend the closing date to 31 March 2017. The parties will make every effort to close the transaction before this date.



The parties have executed a Confirmation Letter under which SRIG acknowledges all documentation for the transaction is completed, subject to any requirements associated with obtaining the regulatory approval to enable execution to take place and SRIG has instructed its bank to issue a new US$2 million Performance Guarantee to 31 March 2017 to support its commitment to proceed. The parties have entered into a Variation Deed of the Framework Agreement to reflect the above.



In October, Altona and the Queensland Government will be hosting meetings with senior SRIG representatives in Brisbane. The parties will discuss progress in respect of:



- satisfying the conditions precedents to closing the transaction,



- exploration activity within the proposed JV area under the agreed budget between Altona and SRIG since signing of the Framework Agreement, and



- project implementation and delivery plans.





Altonas Managing Director Dr Alistair Cowden said:



We are satisfied with the progress made in completing the transaction with SRIG. This is a large and complex deal and will be SRIG's first involvement in a major international mine development. I remain confident our partnership with SRIG will come to fruition and the transaction will have a successful outcome.



For full details of the Agreement between Altona and SRIG, please refer to the ASX announcement of 2 June 2016.



Für Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:



Alistair Cowden

Managing Director

Altona Mining Limited

Tel: +61 8 9485 2929

altona(at)altonamining.com -



David Tasker

Professional Public Relations

Perth

Tel: +61 8 9388 0944

David.Tasker(at)ppr.com.au



Jochen Staiger

Swiss Resource Capital AG

Tel: +41 71 354 8501

js(at)resource-capital.ch



Über SRIG



SRIG wurde im Jahre 2009 gegründet und hat ihren Hauptsitz in Changdu im Südwesten Chinas. SRIG ist zu 100 % im Besitz der Provinzregierung von Sichuan. Das Hauptgeschäft des Konzerns ist der Straßen-, Brücken- und Eisenbahnbau und Verwaltungsbereiche. SRIG verfügte im Jahre 2014 über Vermögenswerte in Höhe von 26,8 Mrd. USD und hatte Einnahmen von über 6 Mrd. USD. Der Konzern hat über 20.000 Angestellte. SRIG hat seine Absicht signalisiert, sich in die Bergbaubranche zu diversifizieren mit dem jüngsten Erwerb einer 60-%-Beteiligung für 78,3 Mio. USD an einem Kupfer-Entwicklungsprojekt in Eritrea durch eine Tochtergesellschaft des Unternehmens.



SRIG hat 24 Tochtergesellschaften einschließlich SRBG, die in Schanghai notiert ist und Mautstraßen, Brücken und Wasserkraftwerke betreibt. Sie hat eine Marktkapitalisierung von 3 Mrd. USD. CCXI, ein Moodys Unternehmen, vergab an SRIG die Bewertung AA+ mit einem stabilen Ausblick auf eine Anleiheemission in 2016. CCXI erwähnte SRIGs Expertise und hob hervor, dass SRIG das erste chinesische Unternehmen war, das sich einen Brückenkonstruktionsauftrag im Ausland (Norwegen) sicherte.



Über Altona



Altona Mining Limited ist ein an der ASX notiertes Unternehmen, das sich auf das Projekt Cloncurry in Queensland, Australien, konzentriert. Das Projekt beherbergt Mineralressourcen, die ungefähr 1,65 Mio. Tonnen Kupfer und 0,41 Mio. Unzen Gold enthalten. Die erste vorgesehene Entwicklung ist die Kupfer-Gold-Tagebaumine Little Eva und Aufbereitungsanlage mit einer Kapazität von 7 Mio. Tonnen pro Jahr. Altona hat eine Rahmenvereinbarung mit Sichuan Railway Investment Group zur vollständigen Finanzierung und Entwicklung von Little Eva geschlossen. Little Eva ist genehmigt mit einer geplanten Jahresproduktion1 von 38.800 t Kupfer und 17.200 Unzen Gold über mindestens 11 Jahre. Eine endgültige Machbarkeitsstudie wurde im März 2014 veröffentlicht.



1Bitte beziehen Sie sich auf die ASX-Pressemitteilung Cost Review Delivers Major Upgrade to Little Eva vom 13. März 2014, die die Information bezüglich dieses Produktionsziels und die prognostizierte Finanzinformation, die auf diesem Produktionsziel basiert, zusammenfasst. Das Unternehmen bestätigt, dass alle wesentlichen Annahmen, die das Produktionsziel unterstützen und die auf diesem Produktionsziel basierenden Finanzprognosen, die in der oben genannten Pressemitteilung erwähnt werden, weiterhin gültig sind und sich nicht wesentlich geändert haben.







Altona Mining Limited ist ein Kupferproduzent in Finnland und besitzt ein Hauptkupferentwicklungsprojekt in Australien.





Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Altona Mining Ltd.

Stadt: Wien





