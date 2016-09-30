BST eltromat?s Service Capabilities

Extensive Local Network of Providers and Global Commitment to Excellent Service

(PresseBox) - Our extensive service and customer support offerings were one of BST eltromat?s exhibition focuses during drupa 2016 (hall 10, booth D41). On the one hand, our global Service Team is committed to the very finest daily service and support of the hundreds of thousands of BST eltromat systems already installed in over 100 countries around the world. This is done by a Team of over 80 Service Engineers on six continents. On the other hand, the BST eltromat service portfolio includes a wide range of education, training and consulting services. These offerings aim to make all the options available to the customer, which are required to optimize the potential of their production processes. All services are customized to the individual customer requirements and are implemented by a cross functional group of BST eltromat employees in the consulting, sales, project development and service departments, working hand in hand.

?At drupa 2016, we had emphasized and highlighted the commitment we have made to excellent global service and the value it adds to our product portfolio?, stated Kristian Jünke, Managing Director of BST eltromat International. ?More than 100.000 of our systems are installed in more than 100 countries worldwide. Our customers expect fast response and excellent service and support as integral components of the overall value we provide. Today more than ever, it is one of the main reasons customers on all continents rely on and build close partnerships with our company.?

BST eltromat has service locations in 15 countries on six continents which provide customers with a local point of service - with trained, competent Service Engineers. Altogether, more than 80 Service engineers make up the global service Team.

In addition remote service support today plays a key role in the companies drive for responsiveness, and the spare parts supply chain is organized for efficient, fast turnaround. ?Systems by BST eltromat are well known in the market for their extremely high reliability and durability. Despite this, we have arranged our global service organization in a way where, even in the worst case, the shortest possible response times are ensured, and the production systems of our customers are working perfectly again as quickly as possible ? wherever on the world they are installed?, Thomas Krause, Head of Service, summed up the claim of his department. ?Here our internet based services come into play. For example in many cases our technicians can fix faults via remote access to the BST eltromat systems which are installed at our customers, eliminating the need for an on-site service call; or they can define the errors and parts requirements as part of their analysis. This enables our spare parts and repair service to achieve an even faster problem resolution.?



Training is yet another element of the BST eltromat commitment to customer service and support. In today?s converting plant and press rooms, the know-how of the machine operator is critical element of success. The better the operators know their production systems, the better they can maximize the performance potential, the faster they can set up these systems and the more reliably they produce the desired level of quality.

The education and training offerings by BST eltromat range from application and operator training to training programs for maintenance and service personnel and refresher training and training for process technologies. The company customizes all offers explicitly to the needs of the customer. Training takes place either on site at the customer?s plant, or in the training center of BST eltromat in Leopoldshöhe/Germany. To date, more than 1.000 employees of our customers have been trained there. Real systems of BST eltromat are used along with simulation facilities as teaching tools, which insure effectiveness.

Start-up and commissioning of systems, including operator training, is an additional emphasis of the BST eltromat service Team. The same is true for the preventive maintenance programs, which reduce the likelihood of undesired machine breakdowns to a minimum from the start.

In the end, all offerings from BST eltromat begin with customer needs. Whether new installations or automation and retrofit projects, our experts listen to the needs of the customer and then develop the best possible solution.

The extent to which sales and service are merging and their importance as integral components of the customer offering at BST eltromat becomes clear. Kristian Jünke summarized, ?Service and after-sales support is today a critical factor in the selection of suppliers. Our commitment to exceptional worldwide service and support is one of the many ways we are today striving to exceed customer expectations and provide greater value to our customers.?



Originating from the long-established companies BST International and eltromat, BST eltromat International offers solutions for web guiding, web inspection, 100% inspection, surface inspection, color measurement, color control, register control, automation, and layer thickness and basis weight measurement.

With BST eltromat International, customers in the printing and paper, foil, rubber and tire industries benefit from high-end quality assurance, smooth production processes and first-class service around the world. The product portfolio ranges from individual components, through plug & play systems for new machines and retrofits, to complete automation and workflow solutions.

In the main plants in Germany (Bielefeld and Leopoldshöhe), the company employs a staff of over 360 people. Worldwide, about 600 employees work for BST eltromat International.

BST eltromat International is a member of elexis and SMS group of companies.

For more information, visit our Web site: www.bst international.com





Company information / Profile:

Originating from the long-established companies BST International and eltromat, BST eltromat International offers solutions for web guiding, web inspection, 100% inspection, surface inspection, color measurement, color control, register control, automation, and layer thickness and basis weight measurement.

With BST eltromat International, customers in the printing and paper, foil, rubber and tire industries benefit from high-end quality assurance, smooth production processes and first-class service around the world. The product portfolio ranges from individual components, through plug & play systems for new machines and retrofits, to complete automation and workflow solutions.

In the main plants in Germany (Bielefeld and Leopoldshöhe), the company employs a staff of over 360 people. Worldwide, about 600 employees work for BST eltromat International.

BST eltromat International is a member of elexis and SMS group of companies.

For more information, visit our Web site: www.bst international.com





PressRelease by

BST eltromat International GmbH

Date: 09/30/2016 - 12:12

Language: English

News-ID 498069

Character count: 6113

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BST eltromat International GmbH

Stadt: Bielefeld





Number of hits: 54



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease