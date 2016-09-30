Report Generator combit List & Label Will Face its Competition at the EMEA PUG Challenge

At this year's EMEA PUG Challenge in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, Head of Development Jochen Bartlau will present the List & Label reporting tool in a Vendor Battle.
(firmenpresse) - At this year's EMEA PUG Challenge in Noordwijk, the Netherlands, Head of Development Jochen Bartlau will present the List & Label reporting tool in a Vendor Battle. A number of international Progress user groups will participate in the conference Oct 05 Oct 07, 2016. In the Reporting Vendor Battle several manufacturers will respond to critical questions from the community on available commercial and open source reporting components.
"Especially for developers working with Progress, it is often not easy to find a reliable and flexible reporting tool for their application," explains Jochen Bartlau. "I am pleased that we component manufacturers can provide a thorough overview to the community in this battle, to assist them in their development projects." The 90-minute event will be held on Wednesday Oct 05, 2016 at 03:15 PM at Grand Hotel Huis ter Duin in Noordwijk.
Additional information and registration for the EMEA PUG Challenge:
More information:
http://www.pugchallenge.eu
List & Label Product Description:
Thousands of development teams and millions of end users worldwide trust in the award winning List & Label report generator. With List & Label software developers extend their applications with powerful reporting functions and have access to every kind of data processing and data exchange, in classic applications as well as in web reporting or in the cloud. List & Label is available in three editions. Prices for the Standard Edition starting at EUR 650 / US$ 734. The subscription editions are available from EUR 1200 / US$ 1356, each excluding VAT (Exchange rate as of 2016-09-26).
https://www.combit.net/en/reporting-tool/report-generator-list-label-highlights/
Date: 09/30/2016 - 13:36
Language: English
News-ID 498071
Character count: 1154
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: combit GmbH
Ansprechpartner: Lauren Bartels
Stadt: 78462 Konstanz
Telefon: +49 (0) 7531 90 60 10
Meldungsart: Messeinformation
Versandart: Veröffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 30.09.2016
Number of hits: 51
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.727
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|248
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.