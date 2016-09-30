New Pacific Appoints Vice-President, Corporate Development

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- New Pacific Holdings Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NUX) today announced the appointment of Rodney Stevens as Vice-President, Corporate Development.

Mr. Stevens is a CFA charter holder with over ten years of work experience as an investment analyst, portfolio manager and merchant banker. While at Salman Partners Inc., Mr. Stevens became a top-rated analyst by StarMine for the metals and mining industry based on the historical profitability of stock recommendations and the historical accuracy of earnings estimates, generating an excess return of 7.9 percent over the corresponding industry benchmark and receiving a four-out-of-five star rating for earnings accuracy. As a merchant banker, Mr. Stevens was instrumental in assisting in financings and M&A activity worth over $1 billion in transaction value.

In his role as Vice-President, Corporate Development at New Pacific, Mr. Stevens will primarily be responsible for identifying investment opportunities and participating in the investment and risk control decision making process.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian Investment Issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations.

