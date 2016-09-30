       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


New Pacific Appoints Vice-President, Corporate Development

ID: 498075
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- New Pacific Holdings Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: NUX) today announced the appointment of Rodney Stevens as Vice-President, Corporate Development.

Mr. Stevens is a CFA charter holder with over ten years of work experience as an investment analyst, portfolio manager and merchant banker. While at Salman Partners Inc., Mr. Stevens became a top-rated analyst by StarMine for the metals and mining industry based on the historical profitability of stock recommendations and the historical accuracy of earnings estimates, generating an excess return of 7.9 percent over the corresponding industry benchmark and receiving a four-out-of-five star rating for earnings accuracy. As a merchant banker, Mr. Stevens was instrumental in assisting in financings and M&A activity worth over $1 billion in transaction value.

In his role as Vice-President, Corporate Development at New Pacific, Mr. Stevens will primarily be responsible for identifying investment opportunities and participating in the investment and risk control decision making process.

ABOUT NEW PACIFIC

New Pacific is a Canadian Investment Issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations.

Contacts:
New Pacific Holdings Corp.
Rodney Stevens
Vice-President, Corporate Development
(604) 633-1368
(604) 669-9387 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.newpacificmetals.com/



Keywords (optional):

new-pacific-holdings-corp,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/30/2016 - 11:59
Language: English
News-ID 498075
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: New Pacific Holdings Corp.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 10

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.727
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 4
Gäste Online: 264


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z