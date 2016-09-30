Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Announces Holly Springs, North Carolina Location Opening This November

Nation's Leading Fast-Casual, Build-Your-Own-Pizza Concept Continues to Expand Statewide

(firmenpresse) - HOLLY SPRINGS, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Look out, Holly Springs! , the nation's leading fast-casual, artisanal pizza concept that's sweeping the country, announced today the opening of its first Holly Springs, North Carolina location. The restaurant, located in the Holly Springs Towne Center at 316 Grand Hill Place, is next to Ovation Cinema Grill.

Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics since it opened its first location in 2012. Each restaurant features an interactive open-kitchen format that allows guests to customize one of the menu's signature pizzas or create their own, choosing from a wide selection of carefully sourced, high-quality ingredients -- all for around $8. The generously-sized personal pizzas are then sent to a blazing hot open-flame oven -- the centerpiece of the restaurant -- where dedicated pizzasmiths ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat in just 180 seconds.

The concept, known for its custom-built pizzas, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies, already has two locations in the Triangle. The Morrisville restaurant, located at 1024 Market Center Drive, opened in December 2014. A second location opened last November in Garner at 140 Cabela Drive. Blaze also has locations in Asheville and Charlotte, and plans to debut in Durham and add a second Charlotte location soon.

"Since Blaze Pizza opened its Morrisville location in 2014, our modern take on one of America's most loved dishes has become a favorite among Triangle diners," said Russell Hansen, Operating Partner for Blaze Pizza in North Carolina. "Blaze Pizza offers a high-quality, quick, affordable lunch and dinner option that's perfect for individuals and families on the go. No matter how you like your pizza, Blaze has something for everyone."

Blaze Pizza's authenticity, coupled with its focus on the happiness and satisfaction of every individual guest and team member, has been fundamental to the concept's popularity and expansion in the Triangle and beyond.

Each restaurant makes its own dough from scratch, using a recipe developed by critically-acclaimed Executive Chef Bradford Kent (the "Pizza Whisperer"), which requires a 24-hour fermentation period to produce his signature light-as-air, crisp crust. For pizza fans with specific dietary needs, Blaze Pizza offers gluten-free dough and vegan cheese. The new Holly Springs restaurant will also feature a selection of wine and draft beer.

The Holly Springs location, driven by a commitment to "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet," is being constructed with recycled and sustainable materials, will use eco-friendly packaging and feature energy-efficient LED lighting. Award-winning design architect Ana Henton is adding several special touches to the restaurant, including an oversized wall mural custom-designed to suit the space.

Blaze Pizza looks forward to continuing to build strong roots within the community. To that end, the company has developed a turn-key in-restaurant fundraiser program that returns 20 percent of an event's proceeds back to local organizations. The Holly Springs Blaze Pizza will be partnering with local schools, sports clubs and other groups to host fundraising events at the new restaurant. For more information, please visit .

The new Holly Springs Blaze Pizza will be operated by Blazin' Blue LLC, which continues to develop the concept throughout North Carolina.

The first Blaze Pizza® restaurant opened on Aug. 6, 2012, in Irvine, Calif., and quickly gained attention for its chef-driven recipes, thoughtful interior design and a service culture that celebrates individuality. Now ranked as the leading fast-casual pizza chain in the Technomic Top 500 Chain Restaurant Report, Blaze Pizza is building momentum and developing a cult-like following as it expands across the country. The company currently operates 152 restaurants in 31 states and Canada, including the major metropolitan areas of Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Toronto, Dallas, Las Vegas and Boston. Founded by Elise and Rick Wetzel (co-founder of Wetzel's Pretzels), the concept is backed by investors including LeBron James, Maria Shriver, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Boston Red Sox co-owner Tom Werner and movie producer John Davis. For more information, please visit and or .

Blaze Pizza®, Fast-Fire'd®, the horizontal logo design, and the proprietary names "Pizzasmith", "Intelligent Choices for Our Pizzas, People & Planet" and related trademarks are the property of Blaze Pizza LLC.

Blaze Pizza

