SpyCrushers Spy Pen Camera Gets Rave Reviews On Amazon

SpyCrushers rep releases reviews from their Amazon customers for their SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera.

Geneva, IL - SpyCrushers rep releases reviews from their Amazon customers for their SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera.



At a recent press conference held at Spycrushers headquarters in Geneva, IL, SpyCrushers Co-Founder Ryan Anderson addressed a the group of attendees to share recent customer satisfaction and approval ratings and reviews for their newly release Pro Series 720p Spy Pen Camera.



We have had a huge spike in 720p spy pen sales in recent weeks. Many customers are just starting to post their reviews on several of our sales channels, including Amazon, said Anderson



Anderson continued by reciting and sharing specific reviews posted by Amazon customers. One five star review from a 720p spy pen customer named Justin read, This spy pen is straight out of the movies. It writes and looks exactly like a regular pen and the lens is very inconspicuous. I tested the pen with video and still pictures in different light situations and pretending to casually walk around taking pics. It is very stable for a small pen, and even in somewhat low-light, it will give you an acceptable image. Brighter areas will give you better results. The microphone was good enough to pick up sounds around me and my voice came through loud & clear.



Eric O posted another 5 star Amazon review for the pen camera that read, I have bought another tiny video camera from another company that was a little less expensive than SpyCrushers, however, it had no quality and was unusable after a week. The SpyCrushers pen camera is far superior to the others!



Yet another high 5 star rated Amazon review posted by customer laineygirl2 went, I gave this SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Hidden Camera pen to my b/f as a birthday gift and he just LOVES IT! It takes great still photos and the video is pretty decent too. He said that it makes him feel like "Bond, James Bond" cool! We would highly recommend this pen to anyone who wants to take surreptitious photos or video.





The SpyCrushers Pro Series 720p HD Spy Pen Camera can be found on Amazon currently priced at $29.97 plus shipping. Amazon shoppers can locate the spy camera pen when using the search phrase spycrushers spy pen camera inside any open search bar found on any Amazon webpage.



About SpyCrushers



SpyCrushers brand and line of products are owned and operated by Crushers Inc. Crushers, Inc. is a manufacturer and retailer of consumer goods, electronics and dietary supplements.



