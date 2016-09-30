Noram Announces Engagement of Qualified Person to Complete an Independent N.I. 43-101 Technical Report on its Lithium Brine/Clay Properties in Clayton Valley



Vancouver, British Columbia - September 30th, 2016 - Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: NRM Frankfurt: N7R NRVTF:US) ("Noram" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Brad Peek CPG, to complete an independent N.I. 43-101 technical report on its Lithium Brine/Clay projects in the Clayton Valley, Nevada.



Brad Peek CPG, has Master of Science degree in Geology and more than 40 years experience in project management, mineral exploration and in computer applications in mineral exploration and mining. Brad is a member of the Society of Economic Geologists and the American Institute of Professional Geologists - Certified Professional Geologist CPG11299.



Brad Peek has been associated with Norams Clayton Valley project since its initial acquisition of the lithium properties and has been directly responsible for sampling, sample analysis, reporting and development of the drilling program.



Norams Clayton Valley, Nevada property overview;



- Consists of 888 mineral claims, comprising approximately 17,000 acres in Clayton Valley



- Within 2 km to largest Lithium Producer in USA; Albemarle Corporation



- Lithium grade, average 785 ppm with a high of 1,640 ppm



- The valley has access to infrastructure with power, transport and labor



About Noram Ventures Inc.:



Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX-V: NRM Frankfurt: N7R NRVTF:US) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of becoming a force in the Green Energy Revolution through the development of lithium and graphite deposits and becoming a low-cost supplier for the burgeoning lithium battery industry. The Companys primary business focus since formation has been the exploration of mineral projects that include lithium projects in the Clayton Valley in Nevada, the Hector Lode in San Bernardino county, California and the Jumbo graphite property in British Columbia. Norams long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium-graphite dominant industrial minerals company to produce and sell lithium and graphite into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.





For further information, please visit www.noramventures.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

/s/ Mark R. Ireton

President & Director



Noram Ventures Inc.

Suite 430 - 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC Kanada V6C 3B9

Tel.: 778.775.1528

Website: www.noramventures.com

E-Mail: info(at)noramventures.com



TSX.V: NRM

Frankfurt: N7R

NRVTF:US



This news release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. The following are important factors that could cause the Companys actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements; the uncertainty of future profitability; and the uncertainty of access to additional capital. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressed qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstance or management's estimates or opinions change.

Noram Ventures Inc.

