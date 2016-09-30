Eastside Distilling Enters Florida, the Nation's Second Largest Spirit Market

Eastside Master Distiller, Mel Heim, to Co-Host Women in Whiskey Seminar at Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits World Whiskey Expo, Oct. 1, 2016

(firmenpresse) - PORTLAND OR -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (OTCQB: ESDI), the Portland, Oregon-based producer of award-winning craft spirits, has launched in Florida with an initial order by its distributor. The order includes the company's Burnside Bourbon, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon and Barrel Hitch American Whiskey.

Florida marks the 22nd state where Eastside's spirits are now available for purchase. According to BIIG Research, Florida ranks as the nation's number two state for the consumption of distilled spirits, just behind California where Eastside entered in April 2016. Eastside is now selling in all five top liquor consumption states, which in addition to California and Florida, includes New York, Illinois, and Texas.

"Our entry into Florida represents important progress in our national rollout campaign that we began early last year," said Eastside president and CEO, Steven Earles. " A little over a year ago, our markets outside Oregon represented only about 5% of sales. Having now entered 17 new states, our percentage of sales outside Oregon has grown to more than 40%."

"We believe that entering so many new states over such a short period of time positions us for a strong finish to the year," continued Earles. "As recently reported, we had our largest single shipment of about 2,000 cases to an East Coast customer earlier in September 2016, putting us on track for another year of growth and expansion."

Eastside recently attracted news coverage, with NBC Portland affiliate, KGW-TV, featuring an interview in September 2016 with the company's master distiller, Mel Heim, the first female master distiller west of the Mississippi. The interview, which includes a tour of Eastside's production facility on Portland's Distillery Row, is available .

Heim was also recently invited to co-host the Women in Whiskey Seminar at the invitation only World Whiskey Expo being held this Saturday, October 1, 2016 at Southern Glazer's 1.1 million sq. ft. distribution center in Lakeland, Florida. The Women in Whiskey Seminar is a ladies-only "Taste & Learn" event, where attendees will be able to experience the differences between bourbons and whiskies as presented by some of Southern Glazer's "most prestigious brands."

The presentation will feature Eastside's line up of award-winning bourbons and whiskeys, including Burnside Bourbon, which received a Gold Medal and a 90-point "exceptional" rating from the Beverage Tasting Institute, and Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, which earned a Silver Medal at the .

Eastside's Barrel Hitch American Whiskey received a Triple Gold Medal for 'Best in Show' at the 2015 MicroLiquor Spirit Awards, while the company's Cherry Bomb, made with real Oregon cherries, received Gold Medals from the MicroLiquor Spirits Awards and the American Wine Society for its irresistible blend of tart sweet flavor and top-notch whiskey.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (OTCQB: ESDI) is located in Southeast Portland's Distillery Row, and has been producing high-quality, master crafted spirits since 2008. Makers of award winning spirits, the company is unique in the marketplace and distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Barrel Hitch American Whiskies, Burnside Bourbon, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, and a distinctive line of infused whiskeys. All Eastside spirits are master crafted from natural ingredients for unparalleled quality and taste. The company is publicly traded under the symbol OTCQB: ESDI. For more information, visit: or follow the company on and .

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; acceptance of the Company's products in the market; the Company's success in obtaining new customers; the Company's ability to obtain additional capital, the Company's success in product development; the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the Company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the financial statements and related information contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 13, 2016 Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to the Company's belief that it is positioned for a strong finish to the year and that the Company is on track for another year of growth and expansion. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this release.

