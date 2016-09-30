Singularly useful

GEMÜ, the valve specialist based in Ingelfingen, is expanding its single-use range

(PresseBox) - GEMÜ, the valve specialist based in Ingelfingen, has developed the world's first controllable single-use diaphragm valve, the GEMÜ SUMONDO. The product range now comprises a manually operated version alongside a pneumatically operated solution.

The trend towards simplified upstream and downstream plant designs and the effective prevention of cross-contamination risks means that single-use disposable technology is becoming an increasingly high-profile and important field ? especially in pharmaceutical process engineering.

Single-use design is increasingly being used particularly in the manufacture of smaller batch sizes, which are required, for example, in research and pilot plants.

GEMÜ SUMONDO links the valve body and actuator together using a defined process. After the application process, only the valve body is removed, the actuator itself can be reused repeatedly in the plant.

The valve body is manufactured from polypropylene in a cleanroom and is gamma-sterilizable up to 50 kGy. It isolates the working medium hermetically from the environment and from the actuator via a welded diaphragm. The internally welded diaphragm protects the medium from the environment not only during operation, but also after removal of the valve body.

The major advantage of GEMÜ SUMONDO in comparison to conventional pinch valves lies in the precise controllability of processes. Using a tried and tested actuator design from conventional plant engineering, a high degree of flexibility and reliability can be achieved.

The manually operated version has an optical position indicator as standard. The new actuator is manufactured from high-grade plastic. It is gamma-sterilizable and washable. An autoclavable version is planned for the first six months of 2017. The process for selecting the valve body is identical to that for the pneumatically operated version.



GEMÜ is one of the world's leading manufacturers of valves, measurement and control systems. Over the course of more than 50 years, this globally focused, independent family owned enterprise has established itself in important industrial sectors thanks to its innovative products and customised solutions for process media control. GEMÜ is the world market leader for sterile valve applications in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.



Today, the GEMÜ Group employs over 900 employees in Germany and more than 1600 worldwide. Manufacturing is carried out at six manufacturing sites in Germany, Switzerland, China, Brazil, France and the USA. From Germany we coordinate global marketing with 27 subsidiaries and with a large distributor network in more than 50 countries, the GEMÜ Group is active on all five continents. GEMÜ will continue to establish itself in future markets with its international growth strategy.

A broad based modular system and adapted automation components mean that individualised standard products and customised solutions can be combined to make over 400,000 product versions.

Further information can be found at www.gemu-group.com.





