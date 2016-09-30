New Optical single link video transmission for HD block cameras

The TL7075/TL7076 Transmitter Receiver combination allows video transmission and camera control over one optical fiber line, which is unique in the market.



AIVION Optical Single Link Solution

(firmenpresse) - Munich (Germany), 23. September 2016 - The video interface specialist AIVION is exhibiting at the Vision show 2016 new single link transmission links for optical fiber and coaxial cable. These solutions enable block camera video streams of up to 10 km. New feature is that the camera can be controlled via the receiver with a multiplex concept over the same optical fiber line as used for the video transmission.

In the copper-based variant (standard 3G-SDI coaxial video cables) the block camera and the interface can additional supplied with power from the receiver unit. For both variants only a single cable for video transmission, camera control is required. The necessary receiver units for remote control and remote supply are also offered.

AIVIONs complete portfolio of video interfaces for block camera manufacturers like Sony, Tamron and KOEISHA will be also shown at the exhibition. They can be used for various industrial, medical, broadcast und security applications.

For more information visit the AIVION Booth 1/D83 from 08 to 10 November 2016 at the VISION show in Stuttgart.



Pricing and Availability

Pricing and availability info via email: sales(at)aivion.com







More information:

http://www.aivion.com



Company information / Profile:

AIVION is a cooperation and a registered trademark of Visual Communication Systems GmbH and eVision Systems GmbH.

Visual Communication has an outstanding knowledge in the field of video & broadcast and an extensive engineering know how in System, PCB, FPGA and DSP design, while eVision Systems brings a strong FPGA and methodology background and decades of sales and marketing expertise into the cooperation.

The mission of the cooperation is to develop and market advanced interfaces, cameras and video based components mainly for OEM clients.

Today, Aivion offers the broadest range of interfaces for block cameras and has developed advanced products like the optical fiber, USB 3.0 interfaces and the USB3.0 Plug and Play camera. Dozens of customizations for different applications and markets round off the customer driven approach.

To assure best quality all products are manufactured in Germany.

Further information is available on the Internet at http://www.aivion.com.



PressRelease by

AIVION

PressContact / Agency:

AIVION

c/o eVision Systems GmbH

Jahnstr. 12

Germany  85661 Forstinning/Munich

Josef Ostermeier

Tel : +49-8121-2208-25

jostermeier(at)aivion.de



Date: 09/30/2016 - 15:08

Language: English

News-ID 498092

Character count: 1396

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: AIVION



Meldungsart: Messeinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease