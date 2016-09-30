Western Forest Products Announces Release Date of Third Quarter 2016 Results and Conference Call Details

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Western Forest Products' (TSX: WEF) third quarter 2016 financial and operating results will be released on Thursday, November 3, 2016.

Analysts, investors and media are invited to participate in Western Forest Products' third quarter 2016 conference call on Friday, November 4, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. PST (12:00 p.m. EST).

Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Stephen Williams, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, will discuss the Company's third quarter 2016 results followed by a question and answer session.

The instant replay will be available until November 15, 2016 at 8:59 p.m. PST (11:59 p.m. EST).

Western is an integrated Canadian forest products company, and is the largest coastal British Columbia woodland operator and lumber producer. The Company has an annual available harvest of approximately 6.1 million cubic metres of timber, of which approximately 5.9 million cubic metres is from Crown lands. Western has a lumber capacity in excess of 1.1 billion board feet from seven sawmills and two remanufacturing plants. Principal activities conducted by the Company include timber harvesting, reforestation, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added remanufacturing. Substantially all of Western's operations, employees and corporate facilities are located in the coastal region of British Columbia, with sales worldwide.

Stephen Williams

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

& Corporate Secretary

604-648-4500





