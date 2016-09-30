New menTCS Component - Safe I/O Card with Digital Outputs

8 digital outputs, 24 V, 48 V, 72 V, 96 V, 110 V

300 mA per channel

Low-side switch outputs

Optical isolation from other cards

Extensive supervision functions

Compliant to EN 50129, EN 50128, IEC 61508 and EN 50155

-40 to +85°C operating temperature

Certifiable up to SIL 4

Conformal coating

The safe I/O card K7 provides 8 digital outputs with low side switching and is the newest member of the menTCS family, the safe and modular train control system from MEN. Thanks to integrated supervision functions a single card can reach safety level SIL 2 and is certifiable up to SIL 4 by using the cards redundantly.

Safety up to SIL 4 for Digital Outputs

To extend the functionality of the modular menTCS Train Control System, the K7 now offers 8 binary outputs with low side switching. The K7 supports a voltage range of 24 V up to 110 V and is optically isolated from other cards.

Due to its integrated supervision functions such as the onboard supervisor and FSoE features (Fail Safe over Ethernet), the K7 reaches safety level SIL 2, as all other I/O cards of the menTCS family do. By using two redundant boards the complete system can be certified up to SIL 4 if needed.

To be prepared for all requirements in railway transportation from the beginning, the K7 operates in an extended temperature range, comes with conformal coating and complies with railway standard EN 50155.

The menTCS family consists of the MH50C controller unit together with the safe, SIL 4-certified F75P CPU board and up to 6 I/O cards. For more complex applications or if the places of operation are far away from each other the control unit can be extended by up to 63 remote I/O boxes.

The MH50C controller unit as well as the remote I/O boxes can be flexibly configured with the new I/O boards regarding their number and functionality.



A short explanation about menTCS and the railway specific product range of MEN can also be found in the exhibition video from InnoTrans 2016.



"Reliable Embedded Computing for a World in Motion."

Since its founding in 1982, MEN Mikro Elektronik has focused on innovation, reliability and flexibility to develop and produce standard and custom computing solutions that employ the highest technology levels. The company - with approx. 300 employees worldwide - provides a robust offering of highly reliable embedded COTS boards and devices widely used in extreme environmental conditions found in mobile, industrial and safety-critical applications.

- Safe computers and systems certifiable up to SIL 4 and DAL-A

- Robust built-to-order box PCs

- Panel PCs for HMIs and digital signage

- Pre-configured built-to-order 19" systems

- Rugged CompactPCI boards and systems

- Network components in compact box format or 40 HP format

- Robust computer-on-modules for individual system designs

For individual requirements, starting with development through design-in and beyond, MEN provides its customers with advice and support as well as with system design, configuration and environmental qualification in accordance with industry standards.

The company's core competencies encompass x86 and RISC processor architectures, development rules for safe applications, analog I/O design, FPGA technology and Windows, Linux and real-time operating systems. Additional expertise includes RAMS and obsolescence management as well as the development of computing hardware for operation in harsh and extreme environmental conditions. Development, production and on-site testing laboratories guarantee traceability and high-quality products.

MEN Mikro Elektronik's computer solutions are used in harsh mission- and safety-critical environments found in the transportation (rail & public transport, off-road & heavy vehicles, aerospace, marine) and industrial (automation, power & energy, medical) markets.

The company is certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 (environment), EN 9100 (aerospace) and IRIS (railway) quality management systems, provides systems according to ISO 7637-2 (road traffic) requirements and is a member of several industry associations, consortiums and alliances, including VITA and PICMG.

MEN Mikro Elektronik is a member of:

- AMD Fusion Partner Program

- ARINC (Aeronautical Radio Incorporated)

- BavAIRia (Cluster for innovative aerospace technology in Bavaria)

- CAN in Automation

- CNA (Center for Transportation & Logistics Neuer Adler e.V.)

- NXP Design Alliance

- Intel® IoT Solutions Alliance

- Open Source Automation Development Lab (OSADL)

- PCI-SIG (Peripheral Component Interconnect Special Interest Group)

- PICMG (PCI Industrial Computer Manufacturers Group)

- USB-IF (Universal Serial Bus Implementers Forum, Inc.)

- VITA (VMEbus International Trade Association)

- Wind River Partner Eco System





