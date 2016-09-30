Simplus Receives $7.3M in Series A Funding

Simplus, an Implementer of Salesforce Quote-to-Cash, Acquires BaldPeak Consulting to Round Out Its Software Implementation Offerings

(firmenpresse) - SALT LAKE CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- , a Salesforce Consulting Partner and leader in implementations, today announced it has raised more than $7M in a Series A funding round led by with participation from , and . its acquisition of ,. The funding and acquisition will help Simplus expand its implementation services to additional Salesforce Quote-to-Cash ISV partners.

Salesforce Quote-to-Cash, formerly known as , offers Quote-to-Cash solutions including Salesforce CPQ (Configure, Price, Quote) software. Simplus is a current customer of Salesforce Quote-to-Cash, including Salesforce CPQ, and also is a consulting partner that helps companies implement Salesforce solutions for their particular needs. The recent acquisition of BaldPeak Consulting extends Simplus's expertise into CPQ to include billing software implementations for enterprise companies.

"From the moment BaldPeak was founded, our mission was to build the next-generation professional services organization for the modern subscription business," said Gerald Soto, CEO of BaldPeak Consulting. "Joining Simplus provides a great opportunity to gain access to each other's incredible resources and allows us to fulfill an equal mission of providing the utmost value to our customers."

"We are fortunate to be backed by Salesforce Ventures and we plan to use the funding to acquire other Salesforce Quote-to-Cash partners in our journey to grow the best team of experts in the world," Ryan Westwood, CEO of Simplus said.

For more information about Simplus, visit their website: or call (855) 256-8391.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Simplus, a leading consulting partner of implementations, helps enterprises streamline workflows and business processes. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Simplus has certified staff with expertise in Salesforce Quote-to-Cash, Sales Cloud and Service Cloud. Simplus has worked with many of today's leading brands, including MuleSoft, Box, Zendesk, SurveyMonkey, Franklin Covey and more. For more information about Simplus, please visit , or follow Simplus on , or .

Salesforce Ventures-Salesforce's corporate investment group-invests in the next generation of enterprise technology to help companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1 percent to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce has invested in more than 150 enterprise cloud startups since 2009. For more information, please visit .

BaldPeak Consulting is the premier Salesforce Quote-to-Cash billing expert, offering strategic guidance and technical skills to help customers manage and collect payments, recognize revenue and automate the invoicing process for clients in one native Salesforce billing solution. BaldPeak has worked with enterprise customers such as Amazon, DocuSign, Power Reviews, and many others. For more information about BaldPeak Consulting, visit .





