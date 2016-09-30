Sean Smith Announces 'Turn Me On' Remix EP Release

The digital remix EP package from the X-FACTOR finalist, Sean Smith, Turn Me On will be released.
(firmenpresse) - Miami, FL The digital remix EP package from the X-FACTOR finalist, Sean Smith, Turn Me On will be released physically, digitally & via streaming 30th September, including the remix media references and a video.
Sean Smith's new single Turn Me On is now available to pre-order physically. Available as a six-track cd and a two-track DVD video single. Energise members can get a special priced two disc set with the cd & DVD. The first 150 orders will be hand signed by Sean. The CD features the original mix, Andy Sikorski edit, Sub City remix by Paul Varney, an extended original, and Andy Sikorski club mix, as well as the original instrumentals.
A respected video game music producer, remixer, and record producer, Andy Sikorski, is the creator of the full soundtrack of the game, " Warriors of Elysia ". Additionally, Andys projects include artists such as Kristine W, Paul Varney, Sade Serena, Mariah Simmons and Jade Starling, to name a few.
Andy is bringing the music to the next level to energize the sound and excite all fans. Open to collaborate with well-known artist, shining stars or any starting talents.
The personal studio, Melodylab is located in sunny South Florida. The website at www.andysikorski.com contains additional information about the upcoming and running projects.
Contact:
Andy Sikorski
Phone: 305-965-6906
E-mail: music(at)melodylab.com
More information:
http://www.andysikorski.com
