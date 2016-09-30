       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Media & Enternainment


Sean Smith Announces 'Turn Me On' Remix EP Release

The digital remix EP package from the X-FACTOR finalist, Sean Smith, Turn Me On will be released.

ID: 498099
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - Miami, FL  The digital remix EP package from the X-FACTOR finalist, Sean Smith, Turn Me On will be released physically, digitally & via streaming 30th September, including the remix media references and a video.

Sean Smith's new single Turn Me On is now available to pre-order physically. Available as a six-track cd and a two-track DVD video single. Energise members can get a special priced two disc set with the cd & DVD. The first 150 orders will be hand signed by Sean. The CD features the original mix, Andy Sikorski edit, Sub City remix by Paul Varney, an extended original, and Andy Sikorski club mix, as well as the original instrumentals.

A respected video game music producer, remixer, and record producer, Andy Sikorski, is the creator of the full soundtrack of the game, " Warriors of Elysia ". Additionally, Andys projects include artists such as Kristine W, Paul Varney, Sade Serena, Mariah Simmons and Jade Starling, to name a few.

Andy is bringing the music to the next level to energize the sound and excite all fans. Open to collaborate with well-known artist, shining stars or any starting talents.

The personal studio, Melodylab is located in sunny South Florida. The website at www.andysikorski.com contains additional information about the upcoming and running projects.

Contact:
Andy Sikorski
Phone: 305-965-6906
E-mail: music(at)melodylab.com



More information:
http://www.andysikorski.com



Keywords (optional):

dance-music-producer, dance-music-remixer, edm-remixer,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: audreyarlisss
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/30/2016 - 15:47
Language: English
News-ID 498099
Character count: 1568
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: andysikorski.com

Meldungsart: bitte
Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Number of hits: 52

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Media & Enternainment




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.727
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 237


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z