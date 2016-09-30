Laser show for The Electrique Baroque 2016, Ludwigsburg Palace - laser show era meets modern times

The Electrique Baroque festival was the first time At the residence Palace Ludwigsburg in Germany. The "Electrique Baroque" is a combination of historical epoch and modern. Also the company LPS-Lasersysteme brought mood and atmosphere with colorful laser beams.

Lasershow from LPS Lasersysteme

(firmenpresse) - At the residence Palace Ludwigsburg, one of the largest castle grounds in Germany, the new Electrique Baroque festival took place for the first time on September, 10 th. A different kind of grand open air festival.

The sight of the historical backdrop of the castle built in the 18th century is already a feast for the eye and puts the viewer in bygone days, which has little to do with the present time. The "Electrique Baroque" is a combination of historical epoch and modern. A festival on historic ground with electronic sound, the latest event technology and today's hottest artists, like Fritz Kalkbrenner, Solee, the DJ duo Luna City Express, Butch, Marius Lehnert and DJ Karotte.

The castle facade on the courtyard was staged with a fascinating projection mapping show. The artists on stage transformed the electro Scene with their live Acts and best entertainment for 13 hours to celebrating Party People. On the entire festival ground Walk-Acts presented elaborate baroque costumes and Venetian masks and underlined thus additionally the Baroque atmosphere. Two worlds that could be not more different resulted a harmonious overall and gave the event an unreal touch. The organizers of the "Electrique Baroque" have certainly created a new event format with their idea. Over 6.000 enthusiastic electronic music fans, celebrated the Festival experience to the end.

Also the company LPS-Lasersysteme brought mood and atmosphere with colorful laser beams. On the stage and around the castle courtyard several LPS laser show systems were installed to fire up the electric hungry party visitors. The laser show performances were recorded live and synchronously to fat electro beats and showed a perfect interaction. Together with the mapping of the facade, the courtyard on the residence Palace Ludwigsburg were transformed into a colorful sea of lights and gave the location a spectacular flair.

