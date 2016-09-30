Commissioner to Release his Report on Early Childhood Development in Francophone Minority Communities

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Commissioner of Official Languages Graham Fraser will release his report titled Early Childhood: Fostering the Vitality of Francophone Minority Communities on October 3. Representatives of federal institutions, as well as Francophone minority community stakeholders, including representatives of the Commission nationale des parents francophones, the Federation des communautes francophones et acadienne du Canada and the Forum des leaders, will be present.

Media are invited to attend this event.(i)

(i)Note: Media are also invited to attend our launch events in many of our regional offices. Please contact us for more details.

