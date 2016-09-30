(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Commissioner of Official Languages Graham Fraser will release his report titled Early Childhood: Fostering the Vitality of Francophone Minority Communities on October 3. Representatives of federal institutions, as well as Francophone minority community stakeholders, including representatives of the Commission nationale des parents francophones, the Federation des communautes francophones et acadienne du Canada and the Forum des leaders, will be present.
