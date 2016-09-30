Government of Canada Invests in Canada's Next Generation of Talented Students and Researchers

Minister Lebouthillier announces $107 million to support students and postdoctoral researchers, the awarding of 19 Canada Graduate Scholarships to Honour Nelson Mandela, and $14.5 million in renewed funding for the Canadian Research Data Centre Network

Canada has an extraordinary pool of talented graduate students and postdoctoral researchers. They provide fresh and creative solutions for today's challenges, as well as strategies for a more diversified, knowledge-based economy that will help everyday Canadians and strengthen the middle class. The Government of Canada is committed to developing this talented generation, and working with Canadian postsecondary institutions, non-governmental organizations and the private sector to create research and training opportunities for them.

That is why today, at the Universite du Quebec a Chicoutimi, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science, announced $107 million in funding to support students and postdoctoral researchers in a diverse range of fields in the social sciences and humanities.

Also announced today were the 19 recipients of this year's Canada Graduate Scholarships to Honour Nelson Mandela, as well as the renewal of funding for the Canadian Research Data Centre Network (CRDCN)-a $14.5 million partnership between the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR).

Quotes

"The study of social sciences and humanities allows us to deepen our knowledge of the world around us and to find solutions to important issues. The Government of Canada is proud to support the work of talented students and researchers from Canada that help build stronger and more resilient communities, and ensure the growth of the middle class through evidence-based decision making."

- The Honourable Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science

"These grants will contribute to building a stronger social sciences and humanities research community in Canada. I look forward to the partnerships that will spring from this investment, including opportunities for greater evidence-based policy decisions afforded by the renewed partnership with the Canadian Research Data Centre Network."

- The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue

"Supporting the next generation of graduate students and researchers is essential to building a vibrant and long-term culture of discovery and innovation in Canada. Now and in the future, what will keep our country competitive is our ability to help people understand, shape and adapt to innovation-which is wholly within the realm of social sciences and humanities."

- Ted Hewitt, President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council

"The awards named for Nelson Mandela honour his legacy and remind us of the importance of safeguarding basic human rights and supporting the healthy development of our children-our future. At CIHR and SSHRC, we congratulate the recipients of these awards. We trust this special distinction will be a source of inspiration and motivation throughout their careers."

- Dr. Alain Beaudet, President, Canadian Institutes of Health Research

"The SSHRC-CIHR funding is vital in enabling the CRDCN national network of university researchers to capitalize on Statistics Canada data to address research and policy issues of high priority for Canadians in such areas as income and employment, immigration and settlement, education and social development, and population health and health care."

- S. Martin Taylor, Executive Director, Canadian Research Data Centre Network

