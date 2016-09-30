Reloading AEG - Dart Presents New Visual Identity at IFA

The new AEG: The corporate group Electrolux presents the new visual identity of its premium brand AEG at the international fair for consumer electronics and home appliances IFA in Berlin. Dart Design Gruppe has been secretly refining the corporate architecture for more than a year and has created the visionary pioneer brands new tridimensional identity for the IFA from 2 to 7 September 2016.
(firmenpresse) - AEG likes defying conventions and has been as symbol for ground-breaking innovations, premium design and first-class taste for more than 125 years. The pioneer of visions surprises visitors at the IFA not only with the introduction of two new product lines the AEG Mastery Range and the AEG New Laundry Range but also with the new AEG itself.
The traditional brand AEG presents itself with great self-confidence at the IFA 2016. Dart as the lead agency for Brand Architecture has translated the strategic realignment of the brand into a strong and extraordinary brand experience that convinces with its appealing and electrifying story-telling.
Modern premium aesthetics for the new AEG
The temporary architecture adopts the new logos prominence and the brands new colour setting as the basis for its design. Dark-grey wall elements divide the whole hall area vertically. Their staggered arrangement in the hall magically draws visitors into the space. Radiating bright light walls flank the brand space at both sides along the whole length of the hall and dramaturgically highlight the dark colour hues of the brand presentation.
The red AEG logo in its new corporate design already welcomes visitors in the central lobby area: partitioned over three oversized LED panels the trademark is brightly displayed in the entrance area. It emotionally welcomes visitors in the brand world of the new AEG.
Hero arrangement for Taste and Care
From here, visitors wander through the openly designed product worlds Taste and Care with their overall ten hero arrangements and the two newly launched product lines, the AEG Mastery Range as well as the AEG New Laundry Range. An oven that speaks to its user just like a waiter in a restaurant, or a dishwasher, in which racks slide up ergonomically these are just some of the experiences of the new Mastery Range. All these products are arranged in a clear and coherent design language that expresses modernity and aesthetics. Typographic elements, aesthetic images and stylised graphics paired with real objects like fresh produce, kitchen devices or garments represent the design-frame for the hero arrangements.
AEG Always an idea ahead
AEG has a record of innovations and our promise is to be always a bit ahead especially, when it is about anticipating consumers needs, says Britta Amara, head of marketing for Electrolux Germany and Austria. The new look, combined with the launch of our new kitchen and laundry product line redefines the manner, in which consumers experience our products following our vision: AEG Always an idea ahead.
The Dart Design Gruppe is one of the leading agencies for spatial communication in Germany, in which creative design skills are merged with interdisciplinary expertise. A recipient of numerous international design awards, the Dart Design Gruppe designs brand experience and adventure spaces for clients such as 3M, adidas, Amtico, Britax, C.H. Beck, Electrolux, Gabor, Gräfe und Unzer, Grundig, Kanzan, Lloyd, MFI, Norske Skog, Panasonic, Parador, Philips, Reebok, RWE, Schüco, Turck, Würth und Zaha Hadid.
