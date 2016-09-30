Bombardier Wins Fleet Maintenance Contract Extension From UK Operator CrossCountry Trains

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
- Fleet maintenance contract extended for three years
- Bombardier has supported the CrossCountry Voyager fleet since it first entered
passenger service
Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has signed a three year
extension to its current Train Service Agreement (TSA) with Arriva CrossCountry
Trains (XC), extending service until October 2019. The contract covers full
maintenance services for XC's fleet of 57 Voyager and Super Voyager trainsets,
based out of Bombardier's Central Rivers maintenance facility. The scope also
includes the transfer and conversion of two Super Voyager cars. Previously
operated by Virgin Trains, these cars will be reconfigured to create an
additional 58th unit for CrossCountry.
This TSA contract is valued at approximately £232 million GBP ($302 million US,
269 million euro).
Ian Hyde, Head of Fleet & Engineering at CrossCountry, said, "This new contract
to continue operating CrossCountry for a further three years is great news for
our customers and staff. We now look forward to continuing our successful
relationship with Bombardier that has contributed so much in delivering such
reliable trains for our customers' journeys.
Matt Byrne, Head of Services at Bombardier Transportation said, "We're delighted
that our industry partners CrossCountry Trains chose Bombardier for the
continued provision of fleet maintenance services that form such a core part of
their franchise service. We've worked hard to enhance the performance of the
Voyager fleet and we look forward to continuing those improvements in the future
through our ongoing collaborative relationship with XC.
Bombardier has provided maintenance support for the Voyager trains (which were
manufactured by Bombardier) for over 15 years, since they first entered
passenger operation on Cross Country services. A key factor in the fleet's
performance - recognised by winning a prestigious UK rail industry fleet
reliability performance award for several years in a row - is the use of
Bombardier's Automatic Vehicle Inspection System (AVI System), which coupled
with enhanced real-time data transmission via BOMBARDIER ORBITA asset management
system, delivers improved safety, performance and efficiency.
The AVI System is an integrated technology that uses a range of cameras and
sensors to analyse and monitor a vehicle's condition. Housed in a dedicated
structure around and under the tracks, the AVI System helps reduce component
usage and maintenance interventions while increasing asset utilisation. This
innovative system can also automatically generate maintenance work orders,
provide advanced notification of component wear and even trigger safety alerts -
all without the intervention of inspection technicians.
