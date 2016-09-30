SFL - Ship Finance International Limited Announces Offering of Upsized Convertible Senior Notes

Ship Finance International Limited ("Ship Finance" or the "Company") (NYSE: SFL)

today announced that it has increased the size of the public offering of its

Convertible Senior Notes due 2021 (the "Notes") announced September 29, 2016 by

$25 million, to a total of $225 million aggregate principal amount.



In addition, Ship Finance announced the pricing of its offering of $225 million

aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The Notes will pay interest quarterly

in arrears at a rate of 5.75% per annum and will mature on October 15, 2021,

unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. The Notes will be

convertible, at any time prior to the close of business on the second scheduled

trading day prior to the maturity date, into, cash, our common shares, or a

combination of cash and our common shares, at the Company's election, as further

described in the offering prospectus. The conversion rate for the Notes will

initially be 56.2596 common of our common shares per $1,000 principal amount of

Notes, which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately

$17.77 per common share, and is subject to adjustment under the terms of the

Notes. The conversion rate of the Notes will be adjusted for dividends in excess

of $0.225 per quarter, subject to adjustment.



The Company intends to use the net proceeds received from the offering of the

Notes for general corporate purposes, including working capital and the

repurchase of all or a portion of its existing 3.25% convertible notes.



In connection with the Company's offering of the Notes, a subsidiary of the

Company will enter into a share lending agreement with affiliates of Jefferies

LLC, one of the underwriters of the Notes offering, (the "Share Borrower"),

under which it will lend to the Share Borrower up to 8 million of the Company's



common shares. None of the borrowed shares are newly-issued common shares.

Instead, the shares are provided by way of a loan from one of Ship Finance's

largest shareholders, which is an affiliate of the Company.



Purchasers of the Notes may separately sell up to 8 million of the Company's

common shares that they may borrow through the Share Borrower. The Company

expects that the selling shareholders will use the short position created by

such sale to hedge their respective investments in the Notes. Neither the

Company, nor its subsidiaries, nor its shareholders will receive any proceeds

from the sale of the borrowed shares.



Jefferies LLC, ABG Sundal Collier, Inc. and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting

as book-running managers for the offering of the Notes, and Clarksons Platou

Securities, Inc. and Seaport Global Securities LLC are acting as co-managers for

the offering of the Notes.



The offering of the Notes is being made, and the offering of the Common Shares

will be made, under separate prospectus supplements under the Company's existing

shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission

on September 26, 2016.



The offering of the Notes is being made, and the offering of the Common Shares

will be made, by means of separate prospectus supplements to the prospectus

forming a part of the Company's shelf registration statement and other related

documents. You may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the

Securities and Exchange Commission website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies

of the preliminary prospectus supplement may be obtained from Jefferies LLC,

Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd

Floor, New York, NY, 10022, by email at Prospectus_Department(at)Jefferies.com or

by phone at +1 877-821-7388, ABG Sundal Collier Inc., Douglas Miller, 850 Third

Avenue, Suite 9-C, New York, New York 10022, douglas.miller(at)abgsc.com,

+1 212-605-3827, or Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New

York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus Department. Before you invest, you

should read the prospectus supplements and accompanying base prospectus along

with other documents that the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission for more complete information about the Company and these offerings.





September 30, 2016



The Board of Directors

Ship Finance International Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda







Investor and Analyst Contact:



Harald Gurvin, Chief Financial Officer: +47 23114009



André Reppen, Senior Vice President: +47 23114055







Media Contact:



Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer: +47 23114011







About Ship Finance



Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE: SFL) has an unprecedented track record

in the maritime industry, being consistently profitable and paying dividends

every quarter since 2004. The Company's fleet of more than 70 vessels is split

between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore assets, and Ship

Finance's long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long

term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements



This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are

based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further

assumptions, including Ship Finance management's examination of historical

operating trends. Although Ship Finance believes that these assumptions were

reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant

uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and

are beyond its control, Ship Finance cannot give assurance that it will achieve

or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions. Important factors that,

in the Company's view, could cause actual results to differ materially from

those discussed in this presentation include the strength of world economies and

currencies, general market conditions including fluctuations in charter hire

rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker market as a result of

changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and

storage, changes in the Company's operating expenses including bunker prices,

dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations

or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or

future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions,

potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events,

and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by

the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.







