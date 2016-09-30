ACORDA GAINS TITLE TO BIOTIE SHARES AND THE SHARES WILL DELIST

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





BIOTIE THERAPIES CORP. STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 September 2016, at

2.15 p.m. (EET)





ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC. GAINS TITLE TO ALL SHARES IN BIOTIE THERAPIES CORP.

AND THE SHARES WILL DELIST FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI



Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) ("Acorda") has today lodged security

approved by the Arbitral Tribunal and thus gained title to all the shares in

Biotie Therapies Corp. (Nasdaq Helsinki: BTH1V) ("Biotie") in accordance with

Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act. After the security has been

lodged, the minority shareholders of Biotie being parties to the redemption

proceedings are only entitled to receive the redemption price and the interest

payable thereon.



Upon application by Biotie, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 25

August 2016 decided that the Biotie shares will be delisted from the Official

List of Nasdaq Helsinki upon title to all shares in Biotie having been

transferred to Acorda. The quoting of the Biotie shares on Nasdaq Helsinki will

thus cease in accordance with a separate release to be published by Nasdaq

Helsinki.





Turku, 30 September 2016



Biotie Therapies Corp.



Antero Kallio

CEO



For further information, please contact:



Virve Nurmi, Biotie Therapies Corp.

tel. +358 2 274 8900, e-mail: virve.nurmi(at)biotie.com



DISTRIBUTION:

www.biotie.com

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Main Media



INFORMATION REGARDING BIOTIE



Biotie is a biopharmaceutical company focused on products for neurodegenerative

and psychiatric disorders. Biotie's development has delivered Selincro

(nalmefene) for alcohol dependence, which received European marketing

authorization in 2013 and is currently being rolled out across Europe by partner

H. Lundbeck A/S. The current development products include tozadenant for



Parkinson's disease, which is in Phase 3 development, and two additional

compounds which are in Phase 2 development for cognitive disorders including

Parkinson's disease dementia, and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare

fibrotic disease of the liver. Biotie is a subsidiary of Acorda Therapeutics,

Inc. ("Acorda") and its shares, excluding of those owned by Acorda, are

currently subject to a redemption process in accordance with the Finnish

Companies Act.



For more information, please visit www.biotie.com.



INFORMATION REGARDING ACORDA



Founded in 1995, Acorda Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on

developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with

neurological disorders.



Acorda has an industry leading pipeline of novel neurological therapies

addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson's disease, post-stroke

walking difficulties, migraine, and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three

FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release

Tablets, 10 mg.



For more information, please visit www.acorda.com.













This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Biotie Therapies Oyj via GlobeNewswire















