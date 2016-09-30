ACORDA GAINS TITLE TO BIOTIE SHARES AND THE SHARES WILL DELIST

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
BIOTIE THERAPIES CORP. STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 30 September 2016, at
2.15 p.m. (EET)
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS, INC. GAINS TITLE TO ALL SHARES IN BIOTIE THERAPIES CORP.
AND THE SHARES WILL DELIST FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOR) ("Acorda") has today lodged security
approved by the Arbitral Tribunal and thus gained title to all the shares in
Biotie Therapies Corp. (Nasdaq Helsinki: BTH1V) ("Biotie") in accordance with
Chapter 18, Section 6 of the Finnish Companies Act. After the security has been
lodged, the minority shareholders of Biotie being parties to the redemption
proceedings are only entitled to receive the redemption price and the interest
payable thereon.
Upon application by Biotie, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd ("Nasdaq Helsinki") has on 25
August 2016 decided that the Biotie shares will be delisted from the Official
List of Nasdaq Helsinki upon title to all shares in Biotie having been
transferred to Acorda. The quoting of the Biotie shares on Nasdaq Helsinki will
thus cease in accordance with a separate release to be published by Nasdaq
Helsinki.
Turku, 30 September 2016
Biotie Therapies Corp.
Antero Kallio
CEO
For further information, please contact:
Virve Nurmi, Biotie Therapies Corp.
tel. +358 2 274 8900, e-mail: virve.nurmi(at)biotie.com
DISTRIBUTION:
www.biotie.com
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main Media
INFORMATION REGARDING BIOTIE
Biotie is a biopharmaceutical company focused on products for neurodegenerative
and psychiatric disorders. Biotie's development has delivered Selincro
(nalmefene) for alcohol dependence, which received European marketing
authorization in 2013 and is currently being rolled out across Europe by partner
H. Lundbeck A/S. The current development products include tozadenant for
Parkinson's disease, which is in Phase 3 development, and two additional
compounds which are in Phase 2 development for cognitive disorders including
Parkinson's disease dementia, and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), a rare
fibrotic disease of the liver. Biotie is a subsidiary of Acorda Therapeutics,
Inc. ("Acorda") and its shares, excluding of those owned by Acorda, are
currently subject to a redemption process in accordance with the Finnish
Companies Act.
For more information, please visit www.biotie.com.
INFORMATION REGARDING ACORDA
Founded in 1995, Acorda Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on
developing therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with
neurological disorders.
Acorda has an industry leading pipeline of novel neurological therapies
addressing a range of disorders, including Parkinson's disease, post-stroke
walking difficulties, migraine, and multiple sclerosis. Acorda markets three
FDA-approved therapies, including AMPYRA® (dalfampridine) Extended Release
Tablets, 10 mg.
For more information, please visit www.acorda.com.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Biotie Therapies Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.biotie.com
Date: 09/30/2016 - 13:15
Language: English
News-ID 498108
Character count: 3738
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Biotie Therapies Oyj
Stadt: Turku
Number of hits: 7
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.727
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|238
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.