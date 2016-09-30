Care Property Invest announces its participation in the 16th European Large & Midcap event 2016 in Paris

Schoten, Belgium - 30 September 2016 -



Care Property Invest (NYSE Euronext: CPINV), public RREC under Belgian law with

the purpose to develop and invest in all forms of housing for the elderly

referred to in the Residential Care Decree (residential care and service

centres, groups of assisted living residences, day care centres etc.) and all

forms of housing for people with disabilities, will participate in the 16th

European Large & Midcap Event in Paris. This Event groups over 9,000 investors

and over 700 listed and non-listed companies and will take place in Palais

Brongniart (75002) on 5 and 6 October.



Care Property Invest will be represented by the following members of its

management team: Peter Van Heukelom (CEO) and Filip van Zeebroeck (CFO). They

will present the Company and its strategy to current and future investors and

other interested parties during one-to-one meeting sessions.



Half-year 2016 results Care Property Invest



Care Property Invest considers this event to be the perfect occasion to present

its half-yearly results to potential investors and other interested parties,

after publishing its half-year 2016 financial report on 22 September 2016.The

highlights of the report can be found below.

* A rise in rental income of 18.86% compared to 30 June 2015

* A rise in the net result on a cash basis of +-19% compared to 30 June 2015.

* Fair value of the property portfolio: 293 million euros.

* The Company's debt ratio was 46.89% as at 30 June 2016.

* Occupancy rate of the projects: 100%.

* Strengthening of the Management: establishment of a Management Committee and

the appointment of its members

* A continuous focus on the development and management of a balanced and

profitable real estate portfolio

* New Investments in Bonheiden-Rijmenam (13.4 million euros) and Flemish



Brabant (17 million euros)



For more information, please contact Filip Van Zeebroeck

CFO

T: +32 4 94 91 10 93

E:: filip.vanzeebroeck(at)carepropertyinvest.be



Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/173237/R/2045754/764322.pdf







More information:

http://carepropertyinvest.be/



