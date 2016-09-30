(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Schoten, Belgium - 30 September 2016 -
Care Property Invest (NYSE Euronext: CPINV), public RREC under Belgian law with
the purpose to develop and invest in all forms of housing for the elderly
referred to in the Residential Care Decree (residential care and service
centres, groups of assisted living residences, day care centres etc.) and all
forms of housing for people with disabilities, will participate in the 16th
European Large & Midcap Event in Paris. This Event groups over 9,000 investors
and over 700 listed and non-listed companies and will take place in Palais
Brongniart (75002) on 5 and 6 October.
Care Property Invest will be represented by the following members of its
management team: Peter Van Heukelom (CEO) and Filip van Zeebroeck (CFO). They
will present the Company and its strategy to current and future investors and
other interested parties during one-to-one meeting sessions.
Half-year 2016 results Care Property Invest
Care Property Invest considers this event to be the perfect occasion to present
its half-yearly results to potential investors and other interested parties,
after publishing its half-year 2016 financial report on 22 September 2016.The
highlights of the report can be found below.
* A rise in rental income of 18.86% compared to 30 June 2015
* A rise in the net result on a cash basis of +-19% compared to 30 June 2015.
* Fair value of the property portfolio: 293 million euros.
* The Company's debt ratio was 46.89% as at 30 June 2016.
* Occupancy rate of the projects: 100%.
* Strengthening of the Management: establishment of a Management Committee and
the appointment of its members
* A continuous focus on the development and management of a balanced and
profitable real estate portfolio
* New Investments in Bonheiden-Rijmenam (13.4 million euros) and Flemish
Brabant (17 million euros)
For more information, please contact Filip Van Zeebroeck
CFO
T: +32 4 94 91 10 93
E:: filip.vanzeebroeck(at)carepropertyinvest.be
