New Fund Aims to Revolutionize Affordable Rental Housing in Canada

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is looking for unique ideas, new funding models and innovative building techniques to revolutionize the rental housing sector. While speaking at the Toronto Housing Summit today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and the Minister responsible for CMHC, announced that CMHC is now ready to accept applications under the Affordable Rental Innovation Fund.

The Fund, part of Budget 2016 and administered by CMHC, totals $200M to help create up to 4,000 new affordable rental units over 5 years - reducing the number of Canadians living in housing need and the reliance on long-term government subsidies.

Funding is available to individuals and organizations who want to build affordable rental housing in Canadian communities where there is a demonstrated need.

"Housing is an important component of our Government's overall approach to strengthening the middle class, promoting inclusive growth for Canadians, and helping to lift more people out of poverty. We're excited about this initiative because we believe that innovation is important to building a strong and vibrant housing sector for Canada."

Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Children, Families and Social Development, Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation is looking for unique ideas that will transform the affordable rental housing sector. Our hope is that the Innovation Fund will help harness and support revolutionary ideas from the best and brightest of Canada's business and housing industries. With this funding, we can take a project from brainstorm to bricks and mortar to create sustainable housing solutions for thousands of Canadians."

Simon Lahoud, Senior Manager, Innovation Fund, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

