StorageVault Closes Acquisition of Two Storage Assets in Woodstock, Ontario

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. ("StorageVault") (TSX VENTURE: SVI) is pleased to announce that, further to its May 11, 2016 news release, it has completed the acquisition of all of the self storage assets, property and business used in the operation of two Woodstock area self storage stores (the "Acquisition") for $3,100,000. The Acquisition is an arm's length transaction.

The purchase price for the Acquisition in the amount of $3,100,000, subject to adjustments, was paid with cash on hand. With this Acquisition, StorageVault now has 14 stores in the strong Ontario market.

About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates storage locations in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Mr. Steven Scott

Mr. Iqbal Khan

1-877-622-0205





More information:

http://storagevaultcanada.com



StorageVault Canada Inc.

