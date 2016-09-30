HENGTONG Keeps No.1 in Top 10 Most Competitive Enterprises in China Cable Industry

(firmenpresse) - SUZHOU, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- On Sept 25, 2016, the contest award ceremony of the most competitive enterprises in China cable industry was held in Shanghai, and thousands of cable companies all around China attended the ceremony. The list of was released during the conference. Hengtong keeps No.1 in Top 10.

The contest was held by Wire and Cable branch of China Electrical Equipment Industry Association and Cable Information Research Institute. With a judging team made up of professors from cable industry, economy and management field, they objectively analyzed against company scale, increase rate, efficiency, innovation, customer satisfaction, brand popularity, company culture, manage level and contribution to cable industry to make a comprehensive evaluation.

Mr. Bao Jicong, the executive president of Hengtong Power Industry Group was invited to attend the ceremony and reported in a topic of

Mr. Bao Jicong summarized the general situation of China's cable industry in the report, and pointed out the enlightenment to the transformation of China cable industry. The transformation of Hengtong group industry was showed in the ceremony from 9 aspects below:

To be the main force to open B400G new communication era.

To be the world biggest fiber preform producer.

Push the development of smarter ODN4.0

To be the most efficient communication project constructor

To be family smart app service provider

To be the leader of smart ocean

To be the forefront pioneer in the field of quantum communication

To be an excellent provider of information technology and service

To be the guardian of green safe travel

In recent years, Hengtong has set up the development strategy of "manufacture R&D enterprise transform to innovation and creative enterprise, products provider transform to whole value chain integration services, manufacture enterprise transform to plat service enterprise, local enterprise transform to international enterprise." Hengtong always continues exploring the new development field.

In electric power industry, Hengtong has formed Covering power engineering survey and design, power engineering contractor, construction, power engineering materials and equipment manufacturing and relatively complete industrial chain system, with products from high-end fine material to special power cable, HV cable, UHV cable, EHV cable and ocean power transmission chain products. The commission of Hengtong is to supply system solution and engineer construction service for power grid, smart grid, high-speed railway, rail transit, ocean project and high-end special equipment. All of these contribute Hengtong to be the leading energy interconnected system solution provider in cable industry.

About Hengtong

Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., LTD. (SH. 600487) was founded in 1993 and has committed itself to providing integrated solutions of telecommunication and energy network, including optical communication, copper communication, power transmission, marine engineering and new materials. According to Global Optic & Cable Markets Investigation released by CRU, HENGTONG Optic-Electric ranked the second with a share of 8% of the global market.

HENGTONG has founded nine industrial base stations in South America, South Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe and other regions, and has established marketing and technology services branches in more than 30 areas; thus HENGTONG products have covered more than 100 countries and regions.

