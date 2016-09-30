Organic & Natural Health Association Launches Consumer Retail Educational Series, "The Power of Nutrients"

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Organic & Natural Health Association will host its first in a series of consumer health retail educational events on Saturday (Oct. 1) in Los Angeles. The inaugural consumer health event, named "The Power of Nutrients," is in partnership with , the 45-year-old California-based health food store. Keynote speakers for the all-day event will include three-time New York Times best-selling author, ; internationally recognized clinical pharmacist and board certified clinical nutritionist, ; executive director of , Carole Baggerly; and TV host and traveling chef, .

The event will take place at event space (3300 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles) and is open to the general public. Participants pay just $10 for all-day access to the educational series program, healthy cooking demonstrations, free health beverage and coffee samples, exclusive Lassens coupons, giveaways and healthy meals for purchase by local food trucks. Tickets are available for purchase at .

"The retail membership program is a key component for Organic & Natural Health to really connect with the consumer who is interested in living a healthy lifestyle," said Karen Howard, CEO and executive director of Organic & Natural. "This is just the beginning. We plan to organize many more of these events. It's important for us to provide more direct access for consumers to leading experts in the natural health industry so they can understand the value and science of nutrients and where to find them in retail stores."

Organic & Natural Health's next retail educational event is scheduled for April 23 in partnership with the Syracuse, New York, health food store, Natur-Tyme. For more than 15 years has hosted a popular annual spring health fair at the New York State Fairgrounds and this time will combine efforts with Organic & Natural Health to host an expert speaker lineup including Mercola, as well as renowned internal and integrative medicine specialist, ; renowned naturopathic and functional medicine doctor, ; and pharmacist, author and media personality known to consumers nationwide as, "The Herbal Pharmacist," Tickets to the Natur-Tyme event will be available for purchase early 2017.

"The Power of Nutrients" consumer retail program aligns with Organic & Natural Health's consumer outreach commitment that started this year with a focus on the . Howard says their plan is to have a new nutrient focus each year that will engage consumers to participate in more population-based nutrient research spearheaded by GrassrootsHealth in order to scientifically prove how specific nutrients have a direct impact on disease prevention.

To join Organic & Natural Health's retail membership program or learn more about "The Power of Nutrients" consumer health series call 202-660-1345 or visit: .

