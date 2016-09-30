NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited: Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited (AIM: NETD) (OTCQX: NETDY)

AIM: NETD; OTCQX: NETDY

("NetDimensions" or "the Company")

Upon the exercise of 44,000 options, 44,000 ordinary shares of US$0.001 each in the capital of the Company have been allotted and will be issued. These shares will rank equally with the existing ordinary shares of the Company. Application will be made for these ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ("Admission"), which is expected to become effective on or around 5 October 2016.

Following Admission the total number of ordinary shares in issue will be 51,273,865 with a nominal value of US$ 0.001 each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 51,273,865 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's DTR rules.

Established in 1999, NetDimensions (AIM: NETD) (OTCQX: NETDY) is a global provider of performance, knowledge and learning management solutions to high consequence industries.

NetDimensions provides companies, government agencies and other organisations with to personalise learning, share knowledge, enhance performance, foster collaboration and manage compliance programmes for employees, customers, partners and suppliers.

Recognised as one of the talent management industry's top-rated technology suppliers, NetDimensions' award-winning solutions have been chosen by leading organisations worldwide including ING, Cathay Pacific, Chicago Police Department, Geely Automotive, Furgo Group and Fresenius Medical Care, tesa SE and DB Schenker.

NetDimensions is ISO 9001 certified and NetDimensions hosted services are ISO 27001 certified.

For more information, visit or follow (at)netdimensions on Twitter.

Contacts:



RNS

Customer

Services

0044-207797-4400

PressRelease by

NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/30/2016 - 15:01

Language: English

News-ID 498119

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: NetDimensions (Holdings) Limited

Stadt: HONG KONG, CHINA





Number of hits: 51



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease