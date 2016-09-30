451 Research Recognizes Apcera as a Leader in Emerging Category of Enterprise Container Management and Microservices

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- today announced that has published a new report titled, 451 Research describes the Apcera Platform as "a secure and complete, policy-driven container management platform that can support containers and cloud-native applications, as well as modernizing x86 applications," and details Apcera's strength and leading position as a true, enterprise-grade container management platform.

The report authored by Jay Lyman, principal analyst at 451 Research for cloud management and containers, states, "Apcera is among a select group of vendors that are well positioned to support enterprise customers' use of containers in DevOps, microservices and digital transformation endeavors, which are growing in number and scope. With its focus on production use, security and policy, Apcera addresses the main enterprise pain points and demands around containers and microservices."

The report goes on to say that unlike other offerings, "Apcera's software supports application modernization, and installs on top of customer-provisioned and scheduled VMs working with tooling that the customer chooses. This helps enterprises leverage existing investments and also helps them address the reality of running containers on top of VMs, which is common."

"Apcera has an enterprise-first approach to container management, and customers regularly turn to us to help modernize legacy applications as well as to run Docker securely and at scale," said Mark Thiele, chief strategy officer for Apcera. "The new 451 Research report is a strong validation of our strategy and underscores our commitment to delivering a practical, real world solution for container management that addresses the needs of enterprise IT."

The Apcera trusted cloud platform is a highly secure, policy-driven enterprise container management platform for cloud-native applications, containers, microservices and legacy applications. Apcera lets IT teams deploy, orchestrate and govern virtually any workload across any infrastructure, giving them the assurance that their infrastructure is secure while empowering Devs and DevOps teams to use the tools and technologies they need to drive innovation and agility.

Apcera enables key enterprise use cases including hybrid cloud workload and system mobility, modern application architecture development, legacy application modernization and policy-driven workload governance. With Apcera, companies can innovate at speed with full confidence and trust. Global 2000 companies use Apcera to securely deploy, orchestrate and govern diverse workloads across multiple cloud and infrastructure providers, resulting in lower cost, faster time to market, and mitigated risk.

