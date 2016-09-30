Champion Bear Grants Share Options

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Champion Bear Resources Ltd. ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CBA) has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 401,094 common shares of Champion Bear to certain directors and officers of the Company (at an exercise price of $0.10 per share until September 29, 2021). 133,698 options were allocated to the Company's President and 133,698 options were allocated to one of the Company's directors. All of these options were granted to replace options that previously expired in accordance with their terms.

The options vest as to one-third thereof on each of the six, 12 and 18 month anniversaries of the date of the grant.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

