       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Champion Bear Grants Share Options

ID: 498125
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Champion Bear Resources Ltd. ("Champion Bear" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: CBA) has granted options to acquire an aggregate of 401,094 common shares of Champion Bear to certain directors and officers of the Company (at an exercise price of $0.10 per share until September 29, 2021). 133,698 options were allocated to the Company's President and 133,698 options were allocated to one of the Company's directors. All of these options were granted to replace options that previously expired in accordance with their terms.

The options vest as to one-third thereof on each of the six, 12 and 18 month anniversaries of the date of the grant.

No regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this news release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
Champion Bear Resources Ltd.
Richard D. Kantor
Chairman and President
(403) 229-9522
(403) 229-9518 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.championbear.com/



Keywords (optional):

champion-bear-resources-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/30/2016 - 15:33
Language: English
News-ID 498125
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Champion Bear Resources Ltd.
Stadt: CALGARY, ALBERTA


Number of hits: 35

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.727
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 24
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 178


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z