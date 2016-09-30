Huawei Releases VideoSense, the First Video Experience Visualization Management Solution

(firmenpresse) - FRANKFURT, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Huawei released VideoSense, the first video experience visualization management Solution at Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF) 2016. This solution marks a shift from the KPI-centric passive network O&M to user experience-centric proactive network management. It delivers video experience with visualized, manageable, and optimizable features to help operators achieve business success in the video era.

Experience is of vital importance in the video era; consumers are willing to pay more for a better video experience. When it comes to video experience awareness, efficient O&M plays a pivotal role. Operators' video services involve the video platform, distribution network, home network, and terminals. The traditional KPI-centric O&M fails to perceive users' video experience in a proactive way and lacks the capability of preventing group faults. As a result, video O&M has become a big challenge for operators looking to deploy video services.

Huawei VideoSense solution provides proactive management on video experience from the perspectives of experience visualization, network optimization, and proactive O&M, enabling operators to improve their video experience guarantee capability.

With the core competence of KQI detection for 2 million users, this solution offers real-time collection of network-wide user experience data and uses U-vMOS to analyze and measure the video experience data, thus achieving visualized management of video experience for network-wide users. This paves the way for proactive network management.

To match the characteristics of high concurrency and high sensitivity of video services, this solution increases the efficiency of collecting network KPIs from 5 minutes to 30s, which helps identify network issues such as congestion with sharper precision. Operators can optimize their networks based on the identified issues, and this in turn enhances their investment efficiency.

Regarding network-wide topology restoration, this solution provides correlation analysis on service KQIs and network KPIs to achieve multi-dimensional (service-centric, logical, and physical) health measurement and analysis on operator networks. With problems now discovered in advance, proactive measures can be taken to prevent group faults, thereby ensuring improved service experience.

"The increasing maturity of the UHD video industry brings more and more opportunities for operators to provision video services. Managing and maintaining video experience for large-scale user deployment has become a common challenge for most operators," said He Yibo, vice-president of Huawei Network Product Line. "Network is the backbone of the experience, while OAM provides guaranteed levels of experience. Huawei VideoSense solution will enable operators to shift their focus from pipelines to experience and from passive O&M to proactive management. This allows operators to build experience-centric differentiated competitive edges."

The Huawei VideoSense solution has been deployed with operators such as China Mobile, Shandong branch and has received high recognition. As the leading fixed broadband solution provider, Huawei is committed to a proactive involvement in 4K networks, research on network transmission technologies and video experience guarantee. While enabling operators to build best user-experience video networks, Huawei is also providing efficient OAM solutions to boost the business success and ensure monetization for operators in the video era.

The UBBF is jointly organized by the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei, to create a platform for communications between carriers, content providers, consumer electronics vendors, Internet service providers, and regulatory agencies worldwide. Through discussion of the future developments of ultra-broadband, the Forum promotes the commercial success of all industry members and the sound and sustainable development of the ultra-broadband industry ecosystem.

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

