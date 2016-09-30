Government of Canada Invests in Infrastructure at Dalhousie University

$32.19-million investment will create jobs, expand research and foster innovation

(firmenpresse) - HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Government of Canada values the role of post-secondary institutions as they help equip young Canadians with the education and training they need for future careers that will help them join a strong, healthy middle class. Today's $32.19-million investment at Dalhousie University will do just that by fostering the training needed for the well-paying middle-class jobs of today and tomorrow.

The funding was announced by the Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

The Government of Canada's aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that creates jobs, drives growth across all industries and improves the lives of all Canadians. This investment exemplifies that vision in action and will help create the well-paying middle-class jobs of tomorrow.

The funding will go toward the IDEA project, which will provide the university with new facilities for hardware start-ups and entrepreneurship, as well as renewed research hubs in clean tech, advanced manufacturing and ocean tech. This will dramatically enhance Nova Scotia's research and development capacity, providing greater opportunities for students, researchers and industry to collaborate, innovate and commercialize technologies. Dalhousie University will provide an additional $32.19 million for the project.

In total, universities and colleges throughout Nova Scotia will receive more than $129.6 million from the Government of Canada, the provincial government, the institutions themselves and private donors. Federal funding will be allocated through the , which will enhance and modernize research facilities on Canadian campuses and improve the environmental sustainability of these facilities.

As a result of these investments, students, professors and researchers will work in state-of-the-art facilities that advance the country's best research. They will collaborate in specially designed spaces that support lifelong learning and skills training. They will work in close proximity with partners to turn discoveries into products or services. In the process, they will train for-and create-the high-value, middle-class jobs of the future. And their discoveries will plant the seeds for the next generation of innovators.

That is how the Strategic Investment Fund will jump-start a virtuous circle of innovation, creating the right conditions for long-term growth that will yield benefits for generations to come.

On July 4, 2016, the Government of Canada and the governments of the four Atlantic provinces launched the , which involves targeted actions to stimulate Atlantic Canada's economy, including supporting key infrastructure projects that contribute to long-term growth and position the region to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Today's announcement builds on this commitment.

Quotes

"This once-in-a-generation investment by the Government of Canada is a historic down payment on the government's vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and start-up companies into global successes. Investments like this also support our Atlantic Growth Strategy, designed to stimulate the region's economy and address its challenges while building on Atlantic Canada's competitive advantages, such as its strong export potential, growing innovation ecosystem and skilled workforce."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Investments like these in Atlantic Canada will support our world-class researchers and position Canada as a global leader in research excellence and innovation. Through the Strategic Investment Fund, we are providing Canada's students with the education and training they need to join a strong, healthy middle class."

- The Honourable Scott Brison, President of the Treasury Board

"I would like to thank our donors, industry partners, the students of Dalhousie and the Government of Canada for their generous support. This investment will help us strengthen our downtown campus and ultimately inspire the next generation of highly skilled, innovative young professionals. IDEA will set a new standard in engineering, architecture and planning education, elevating design-oriented technical education and research in Halifax to the global stage."

- Dr. Richard Florizone, President, Dalhousie University

Quick facts

