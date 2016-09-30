Globecomm Supports Ride Allegheny With Sat Phone Donation

Highlights:

Ride Allegheny supports Operation Second Chance

Rural route from Pittsburgh to Maryland lacks cellular coverage for long stretches

Globecomm satellite phones help charity organizers stay connected

Globecomm, a leading global communications solutions provider, today announced that it will donate two satellite phones to Ride Allegheny, a charitable bicycle trek from Pittsburgh to Maryland that benefits wounded veterans. The phones will enable ride organizers to contact public safety officials if there is an emergency when the riders are beyond the range of cell phone coverage.

"We're so pleased once again to be able to help the organizers of Ride Allegheny and we wholeheartedly support the cause of helping our veterans who were wounded in the line of duty," said Jason Juranek, Globecomm CEO/CFO. "At Globecomm, we take pride in our ability to deliver connectivity anywhere, anytime and here's a perfect example. The riders will be traversing some of the most remote routes in western Pennsylvania and western Maryland, and the satellite phone units that we donate will help them stay in touch no matter where they are during their journey."

Ride Allegheny commences Sept. 29 in Pittburgh with over 100 riders traveling more than 300 miles and concludes in Gaithersburg, MD on Oct. 2. Ride Allegheny has partnered with Operation Second Chance by providing support to the needs of soldiers and their families to cover the gaps that are not covered by the U.S. Government. Since 2005, the event has raised over $2 million for Operation Second Chance.

"We greatly appreciate Globecomm's donation of two satellite phones for our charity bike ride," said David Baseheart, Ride Allegheny planning committee member. "Our organization supports wounded veterans recovering from conflict injuries, and the contributions of generous companies like Globecomm helps us make fundraising more effective for the cause."

For more information on Ride Allegheny, visit .

Globecomm is a leading global solutions integrator and data management company, offering wireline, wireless, IoT and satellite solutions that address the needs of industrial, commercial, media and government markets in more than 80 countries. The company employs technology expertise to help customers solve mission-critical problems for Industrial IoT, consulting services, system design and integration, maritime and mobile communications, media services, data analytics and networking. Based in Hauppauge, New York, Globecomm also maintains offices in Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, the Netherlands, South Africa, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Afghanistan. For more information, please visit .

http://www.globecomm.com



Globecomm

