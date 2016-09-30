Canadians Living With Visual Impairments and Print Disabilities Will Have Greater Access to Copyrighted Print Materials

Canadians who are visually impaired or print-disabled will benefit from a wider availability of books and other copyrighted print materials. The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, announced that the Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired or Otherwise Print Disabled is coming into force internationally today.

The entry into force of the Marrakesh Treaty was made possible on June 30 when Canada became the 20th country to formally join the Treaty, meeting the total required for it to come into force.

The Treaty will facilitate the exchange of print material around the world in a variety of accessible formats, such as Braille, audiobooks and large-print books. The Treaty will also enable schools, libraries and charitable organizations to support the education and employment of Canadians with disabilities, fostering a more inclusive global community.

As more countries join the Treaty, visually impaired and print-disabled people will have greater access to print material from around the world-and in a variety of languages.

"It was an honour for Canada to be the first G7 country to formally join the Treaty. It is a game changer for people living with visual impairments and print disabilities. Thanks to Canada's leadership, they will have greater access to information, literature and knowledge, enabling them to fully participate in our economy and society."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

Comments on this PressRelease