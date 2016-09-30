Canada Gains Market Access for B.C. Greenhouse Peppers to Japan

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food and the Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of International Trade, announced today that the Government of Canada has negotiated import conditions securing new market access for greenhouse peppers from British Columbia to Japan, effective immediately.
Exports of B.C. greenhouse peppers to the Japanese market could reach $20 million annually, according to the B.C. Greenhouse Growers' Association. Japan is a key destination for Canadian agricultural products, and this new market access will allow B.C. greenhouse growers to take advantage of the many opportunities.
"The Government of Canada continues to work to create new opportunities for Canadian farmers and agri-food exporters in key markets all over the world. I am pleased that producers can start exporting B.C. greenhouse peppers to Japan, because this will maximize the export returns of Canadian farmers and help to grow the country's middle class."
-Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food
"Japan is an important market for Canadian businesses, and I was very pleased to advocate for our exporters during a working visit to Japan in May. When our producers and exporters succeed abroad Canadians and our middle class benefit here at home. New access for Canadian peppers is a reflection of our government's strong support for British Columbian farmers, and I look forward to building on this success and furthering our trading relationship with Japan."
-Honourable Chrystia Freeland, Minister of International Trade
