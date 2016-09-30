Canada and P.E.I. Invest in Post-Secondary Infrastructure

$20.84-million investment will create jobs, expand research and foster innovation

(firmenpresse) - CHARLOTTETOWN, PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

The Government of Canada values the role of post-secondary institutions as they help equip young Canadians with the education and training they need for future careers that will help them join a strong, healthy middle class. Today's combined federal and provincial investment of $20.84 million for research infrastructure in Prince Edward Island will do just that by fostering the training needed for the well-paying middle-class jobs of today and tomorrow.

The funding was announced by the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and by the Honourable Wade MacLauchlan, Premier of Prince Edward Island.

The Government of Canada's aims to make this country a global centre for innovation-one that creates jobs, drives growth across all industries and improves the lives of all Canadians. This investment exemplifies that vision in action and will help create the well-paying middle-class jobs of tomorrow.

The funding includes an investment to renovate the University of Prince Edward Island's (UPEI) century-old Dalton Hall, with the goal of transforming it into an eHUB and Student Success Centre. The renovations to Dalton Hall will align student services and programs to support work-integrated learning, career readiness, and diversified opportunities for learning and working on the Island. The creation of an eHUB will allow the university to develop students to their full potential through experiential learning. This aligns well with provincial strategies for low-cost entrepreneurship spaces in post-secondary facilities and a focus on recruiting and retaining young people to grow the province's population.

The Government of Canada and Province of Prince Edward Island are each providing $2.875 million for the project. The university will contribute an additional $409,900.

In total, the Government of Canada, the provincial government, the institutions themselves and private donors are investing $23.27 million in universities and colleges throughout Prince Edward Island. Federal funding will be allocated through the , which will enhance and modernize research facilities on Canadian campuses and improve the environmental sustainability of these facilities.

As a result of these investments, students, professors and researchers will work in state-of-the-art facilities that advance the country's best research. They will collaborate in specially designed spaces that support lifelong learning and skills training. They will work in close proximity with partners to turn discoveries into products or services. In the process, they will train for-and create-the high-value, middle-class jobs of the future. And their discoveries will plant the seeds for the next generation of innovators.

That is how the Strategic Investment Fund will jump-start a virtuous circle of innovation, creating the right conditions for long-term growth that will yield benefits for generations to come.

On July 4, 2016, the Government of Canada and the governments of the four Atlantic provinces launched the , which involves targeted actions to stimulate Atlantic Canada's economy, including supporting key infrastructure projects that contribute to long-term growth and position the region to capitalize on emerging opportunities. Today's announcement builds on this commitment.

Quotes

"This once-in-a-generation investment by the Government of Canada is a historic down payment on the government's vision to position Canada as a global centre for innovation. That means making Canada a world leader in turning ideas into solutions, science into technologies, skills into middle-class jobs and start-up companies into global successes. Investments like this also support our Atlantic Growth Strategy, designed to stimulate the region's economy and address its challenges while building on Atlantic Canada's competitive advantages, such as its strong export potential, growing innovation ecosystem and skilled workforce."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development

"Investments like these in Atlantic Canada will support our world-class researchers and position Canada as a global leader in research excellence and innovation. Through the Strategic Investment Fund, we are providing Canada's students with the education and training they need to join a strong, healthy middle class."

- The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are pleased to support collaboration and excellence between our post-secondary institutions and to equip students with the tools they need to launch successful, enterprising careers here on Prince Edward Island. These investments will contribute to the recruitment and retention of future students while providing them with enhanced support to further their academic and professional success."

- The Honourable Wade MacLauchlan, Premier, Prince Edward Island

"With the creation of the new UPEI eHUB and Student Success Centre, we will significantly enhance our students' access to the support services and programs they need to succeed in the classroom and in the workforce. Placing the UPEI eHUB and Student Success Centre in Dalton Hall, one of the oldest buildings on our campus, meets the evolving needs of today's students while acknowledging our university's history. On behalf of the university community, I thank the federal and provincial governments for their support and investment in UPEI."

- Dr. Alaa Abd-El-Aziz, President and Vice-Chancellor, University of Prince Edward Island

Quick facts

