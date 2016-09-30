Government of Canada Announces $4.6 M Fund for Churchill and Region

Funding supports economic development initiatives in Churchill and along the Hudson Bay Rail Line

(firmenpresse) - CHURCHILL, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced the federal government will invest $4.6 million for an economic development fund to support projects that grow sustainable revenue in the region of Churchill, Manitoba.

Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) will oversee the fund and will work with the Province of Manitoba and the community to explore potential projects that would bring good paying long term jobs for the middle class families of the concerned communities. This fund will support the creation of new opportunities in local strengths such as tourism, Arctic research, and regional service delivery. The fund will be open to the town of Churchill and communities along the Hudson Bay Rail Line.

The establishment of the fund and development of projects is a positive step towards diversifying and sustaining the economy in Churchill and northern Manitoba.

Quick Facts

Quote

"Northern Manitoba is a unique part of our country, with its diverse peoples, history, and economy. Our government is committed to the long term prosperity of Canada's North. Through this fund, I'm excited to see the innovative projects that people in this region bring forward to create quality jobs and sustainability in the region."

-The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

Additional Links

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter: ,

WD Toll-Free Number: 1-888-338-WEST (9378)

TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 1-877-303-3388

IF THERE IS A DISCREPANCY BETWEEN ANY PRINTED VERSION AND THE ELECTRONIC VERSION OF THIS NEWS RELEASE, THE ELECTRONIC VERSION WILL PREVAIL.

BACKGROUNDER

Churchill and Region Economic Development Fund

The Government of Canada has implemented a $4.6 million economic development fund to assist the residents of Churchill, Manitoba, and communities along the Hudson Bay Rail Line, recently affected by the suspension of grain operations through the Port of Churchill.

Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) will oversee the fund and will work with the Province of Manitoba and the community to explore potential projects that would bring good paying long term jobs for the middle class families of the concerned communities. This fund will support the creation of new opportunities in local strengths such as tourism, Arctic research, and regional service delivery. The fund will be open to the town of Churchill and communities along the Hudson Bay Rail Line.

The announcement of the fund is a further commitment by the Government of Canada to residents in northern Communities that their concerns, issues and economic sustainability are an ongoing priority.

Related Products

Contacts:



Carmen Kardoes

Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations

Western Economic Diversification Canada

Winnipeg, Manitoba

204-298-9881





Philip Proulx, Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and

Economic Development

Ottawa, Ontario

343-291-2500





More information:

http://www.wd.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Western Economic Diversification Canada

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/30/2016 - 17:30

Language: English

News-ID 498141

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Western Economic Diversification Canada

Stadt: CHURCHILL, MANITOBA





Number of hits: 42



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease