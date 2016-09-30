       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government of Canada Announces $4.6 M Fund for Churchill and Region

Funding supports economic development initiatives in Churchill and along the Hudson Bay Rail Line

(firmenpresse) - CHURCHILL, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced the federal government will invest $4.6 million for an economic development fund to support projects that grow sustainable revenue in the region of Churchill, Manitoba.

Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) will oversee the fund and will work with the Province of Manitoba and the community to explore potential projects that would bring good paying long term jobs for the middle class families of the concerned communities. This fund will support the creation of new opportunities in local strengths such as tourism, Arctic research, and regional service delivery. The fund will be open to the town of Churchill and communities along the Hudson Bay Rail Line.

The establishment of the fund and development of projects is a positive step towards diversifying and sustaining the economy in Churchill and northern Manitoba.

Quick Facts

Quote

"Northern Manitoba is a unique part of our country, with its diverse peoples, history, and economy. Our government is committed to the long term prosperity of Canada's North. Through this fund, I'm excited to see the innovative projects that people in this region bring forward to create quality jobs and sustainability in the region."

-The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada.

BACKGROUNDER

Churchill and Region Economic Development Fund

The Government of Canada has implemented a $4.6 million economic development fund to assist the residents of Churchill, Manitoba, and communities along the Hudson Bay Rail Line, recently affected by the suspension of grain operations through the Port of Churchill.

Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) will oversee the fund and will work with the Province of Manitoba and the community to explore potential projects that would bring good paying long term jobs for the middle class families of the concerned communities. This fund will support the creation of new opportunities in local strengths such as tourism, Arctic research, and regional service delivery. The fund will be open to the town of Churchill and communities along the Hudson Bay Rail Line.

The announcement of the fund is a further commitment by the Government of Canada to residents in northern Communities that their concerns, issues and economic sustainability are an ongoing priority.

Contacts:


Carmen Kardoes
Director, Policy, Planning and External Relations
Western Economic Diversification Canada
Winnipeg, Manitoba
204-298-9881


Philip Proulx, Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and
Economic Development
Ottawa, Ontario
343-291-2500



More information:
http://www.wd.gc.ca



Date: 09/30/2016 - 17:30
