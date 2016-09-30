       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
CSE: 2016-0919 - Delist - PDC Biological Health Group Corporation (PHG)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- The common shares of PDC Biological Health Group Corporation will be delisted at the market close today, September 30, 2016.

PDC Biological Health is currently suspended.

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
