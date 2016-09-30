The Canada Gazette: Our Nation's Chronicle Turns 175

(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, today marked the 175th anniversary of the Canada Gazette, the official Government of Canada newspaper.
Since its inception on October 2, 1841, the Canada Gazette has served as an important publication for the Government and Canadians.
The Canada Gazette plays an important role in enabling citizens to participate in the regulatory process of the country by allowing them to comment on the proposed regulations. It also includes topics of interest to the public, such as administrative tribunal decisions, government department public notices and official appointments.
Recent and archived versions of the Canada Gazette are available .
Quotes
"The Canada Gazette has been an important publication in support of Canadian democracy for 175 years. Not only can a great deal of Canada's history be found in the proclamations published in the Canada Gazette, but it has served the important role of connecting Canadians to their government. I am pleased to mark the occasion of this achievement and encourage Canadians to continue using this tool to make their opinions known on their government's proposed regulations."
The Honourable Judy M. Foote, Minister of Public Services and Procurement
