Water Challenges and Opportunities Are Focal Points of 2016 NAWC Water Summit

The Nation's Thought Leaders on the Water-Energy-Telecommunications Nexus, Public Policy, Regulation, Capital Markets, Cybersecurity and Public-Private Partnerships Come Together at Private Water Industry's Annual Meeting

(firmenpresse) - WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Private water companies, public utility officials and water industry leaders from across the country will gather in San Diego, California, October 2-4 for the National Association of Water Companies' (NAWC) 2016 Water Summit. This year's Summit will address water challenges ranging from cybersecurity to the water-energy nexus as experts and thought leaders collaborate to share solutions.

"The National Association of Water Companies is bringing together leaders from the public and private sectors for our annual Water Summit to discuss solutions to the unique challenges facing the water industry," said Michael Deane, NAWC executive director. "This year is also important as we bring more focus on the importance of new public policy and cybersecurity strategies."

Each year, the NAWC Water Summit strives to provide a dynamic forum for leaders in the water industry, public officials and other key stakeholders to exchange ideas and share solutions that sustain businesses and communities. This year's keynote speakers are Michael Webber and A. Stanley Meiburg.

Michael Webber is Deputy Director of the Energy Institute, Josey Centennial Fellow in Energy Resources, Co-Director of the Clean Energy Incubator at the Austin Technology Incubator, and Associate Professor of Mechanical Engineering at The University of Texas.

Webber is a leader and teacher in the field of energy technology and policy, explaining how energy and water supplies are linked and how problems in either can be crippling for the other. His newly released book, Thirst for Power, offers a new, holistic way of thinking about energy and water. In laying out an optimistic approach with an array of sustainable solutions for energy and water, he reveals their interdependence and the seriousness of the challenges. Webber will deliver the Water Summit's keynote address on Monday, October 3.

Stanley Meiburg, Ph.D., Acting Deputy Administrator for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), has broad experience in management of the agency across the spectrum of the EPA's activities, and has received numerous awards, including recognition as a Distinguished Federal Executive in 2012 and as a Meritorious Federal Executive in 1997. He received EPA's Gold Medal in 1990 for his work on the Clean Air Act Amendments, and Silver Medal in 1983 for work on state-federal relations. He will deliver the Water Summit's keynote address on Tuesday, October 4.

Other featured speakers include Philip Quade, Special Assistant to the Director of the National Security Agency for Cyber and Director of the NSA Cyber Task Force; Eleanor Allen, CEO of Water for People; Reese Tisdale, President of Bluefield Research; and leading public utility commissioners and NAWC member company executives.

"We have a terrific speaker lineup again this year and NAWC is honored to welcome our keynoters and all of our distinguished speakers, moderators and panelists participating in this year's Water Summit. These experts and thought leaders will set the stage for new thinking and collaboration about the water challenges we face and the solutions for the water sector," Deane said.

The 2016 NAWC Water Summit will be held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego. To learn more, visit NAWC.org or click .

The National Association of Water Companies (NAWC) is the voice of the private water industry and the organization exclusively representing this group of quality water service providers, innovation drivers, creative financiers and responsible partners. To learn more about NAWC, visit or follow them on and .

