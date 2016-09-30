Bombardier Wins Rolling Stock and Maintenance Contracts for Abellio's East Anglia Franchise in the UK

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





- AVENTRA vehicles will enable Abellio Greater Anglia to increase frequency and

reduce passenger's journey times



- Bombardier maintenance services teams will help ensure more reliable service



BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Sep 30, 2016) - Note to editors: To view the

photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

http://file.marketwire.com/release/1071140.jpg



Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has today signed a contract to

supply 665 new BOMBARDIER AVENTRA vehicles to Angel Trains, for operation by

Abellio on its East Anglia rail franchise in the United Kingdom. The contract

signing follows on from Bombardier being named as preferred bidder for this

rolling stock order, as announced on 10th August 2016. Bombardier has also

signed a separate contract to provide ongoing maintenance services support to

Abellio Greater Anglia for the new trains for the duration of the franchise.



The rolling stock contract is valued at approximately GBP 869 million GBP ($1.1

billion US, 1 billion euro) and the maintenance contract, which will run for 7

years (with an option to extend in line with any franchise extensions), is

valued at approximately GBP 83 million GBP ($108 million US, 97 million euro).



Per Allmer, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Bombardier Transportation,

commented, "Our modern AVENTRA platform will greatly improve the journey

experience for Abellio Greater Anglia's customers by delivering an enhanced

interior environment and passenger comfort together with greater connectivity,

shorter journey times and more reliable trains. These important contracts

demonstrate Bombardier's ability to deliver high quality, integrated

transportation products and services, providing value-adding long-term solutions

for our customers. As a modular train, our AVENTRA product family offers maximum



flexibility and hence has the capability to serve many different market

requirements from metro to intercity, both in the UK and worldwide".



Dominic Booth, MD of Abellio UK, said, "We are pleased to have finalised the

agreement with Bombardier as a key part of the largest-ever privately-procured

train order in the UK. It will give the people of East Anglia high-quality

trains as part of an ambitious transformation of the region's railway. We look

forward to working with Bombardier and Angel Trains to deliver the 665 air

conditioned Bombardier Aventra train carriages that will greatly improve the

journey experience of millions of passengers".



With reduced weight, increased capacity, improved energy efficiency and

reliability, Bombardier's new AVENTRA EMU delivers a significant increase in

performance and passenger experience. The AVENTRA product family can meet

various market needs and major orders have already been placed for Transport for

London's Elizabeth line (Crossrail) and London Overground's LOTRAIN projects,

where this rapidly growing metropolis is facing an increased demand for improved

mobility and connectivity to its surrounding cities.



Bombardier has been a key contributor in shaping the development of

transportation in the UK and provides mobility solutions from metros to

intercity trains as well as the full range of service and maintenance offerings.

Bombardier remains committed to providing proven solutions along the rail

industry value chain and this announcement reinforces Bombardier's commitment to

providing long term customer value to operators and passengers worldwide.



Abellio was announced as the new operator by the Department for Transport on 10

August and will operate the franchise starting October 2016. The new trains are

expected to be delivered between January 2019 and September 2020.



Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) will partner with Angel Trains to finance

the GBP 900 million procurement. The transaction builds on CBA's ongoing

relationship with Angel Trains and further establishes the bank's credentials in

the rail industry and support for U.K. manufacturing.



About Bombardier Transportation



Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the

broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail

solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also

provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance

services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks

new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create

substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around

39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.



About Bombardier



Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.

Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility

worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable

transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our

employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.



Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the

Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability

North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted

revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com

or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.



Notes to Editors



For news releases, related material and photos, visit our media centre at

www.bombardier.com/en/media-centre.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to

receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter

(at)BombardierRail.



Bombardier, ORBITA and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier

Inc. or its subsidiaries.



You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.







CONTACT INFORMATION



Contacts:

James Rollin

Media Relations UK

+44 7552 289028

james.rollin(at)rail.bombardier.com



Group Media Relations

+49 30 98607 1687

press(at)rail.bombardier.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Bombardier Transportation via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.bombardier.com



PressRelease by

Bombardier Transportation

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/30/2016 - 16:03

Language: English

News-ID 498147

Character count: 7207

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bombardier Transportation

Stadt: MontrÃ©al, QuÃ©bec





Number of hits: 10



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease