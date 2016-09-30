(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
- AVENTRA vehicles will enable Abellio Greater Anglia to increase frequency and
reduce passenger's journey times
- Bombardier maintenance services teams will help ensure more reliable service
Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has today signed a contract to
supply 665 new BOMBARDIER AVENTRA vehicles to Angel Trains, for operation by
Abellio on its East Anglia rail franchise in the United Kingdom. The contract
signing follows on from Bombardier being named as preferred bidder for this
rolling stock order, as announced on 10th August 2016. Bombardier has also
signed a separate contract to provide ongoing maintenance services support to
Abellio Greater Anglia for the new trains for the duration of the franchise.
The rolling stock contract is valued at approximately GBP 869 million GBP ($1.1
billion US, 1 billion euro) and the maintenance contract, which will run for 7
years (with an option to extend in line with any franchise extensions), is
valued at approximately GBP 83 million GBP ($108 million US, 97 million euro).
Per Allmer, President, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Bombardier Transportation,
commented, "Our modern AVENTRA platform will greatly improve the journey
experience for Abellio Greater Anglia's customers by delivering an enhanced
interior environment and passenger comfort together with greater connectivity,
shorter journey times and more reliable trains. These important contracts
demonstrate Bombardier's ability to deliver high quality, integrated
transportation products and services, providing value-adding long-term solutions
for our customers. As a modular train, our AVENTRA product family offers maximum
flexibility and hence has the capability to serve many different market
requirements from metro to intercity, both in the UK and worldwide".
Dominic Booth, MD of Abellio UK, said, "We are pleased to have finalised the
agreement with Bombardier as a key part of the largest-ever privately-procured
train order in the UK. It will give the people of East Anglia high-quality
trains as part of an ambitious transformation of the region's railway. We look
forward to working with Bombardier and Angel Trains to deliver the 665 air
conditioned Bombardier Aventra train carriages that will greatly improve the
journey experience of millions of passengers".
With reduced weight, increased capacity, improved energy efficiency and
reliability, Bombardier's new AVENTRA EMU delivers a significant increase in
performance and passenger experience. The AVENTRA product family can meet
various market needs and major orders have already been placed for Transport for
London's Elizabeth line (Crossrail) and London Overground's LOTRAIN projects,
where this rapidly growing metropolis is facing an increased demand for improved
mobility and connectivity to its surrounding cities.
Bombardier has been a key contributor in shaping the development of
transportation in the UK and provides mobility solutions from metros to
intercity trains as well as the full range of service and maintenance offerings.
Bombardier remains committed to providing proven solutions along the rail
industry value chain and this announcement reinforces Bombardier's commitment to
providing long term customer value to operators and passengers worldwide.
Abellio was announced as the new operator by the Department for Transport on 10
August and will operate the franchise starting October 2016. The new trains are
expected to be delivered between January 2019 and September 2020.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA) will partner with Angel Trains to finance
the GBP 900 million procurement. The transaction builds on CBA's ongoing
relationship with Angel Trains and further establishes the bank's credentials in
the rail industry and support for U.K. manufacturing.
About Bombardier Transportation
Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the
broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail
solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also
provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance
services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks
new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create
substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment.
Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around
39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.
About Bombardier
Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.
Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility
worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable
transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our
employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.
Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the
Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability
North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted
revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com
or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.
