Sword Group will be attending the 2016 European Large and Midcap Event

Windhof, September 30th, 2016
On the 6th October at the European Large and Midcap Event organised by CF&B
Communication at « Palais Brongniart », Sword Group will present its H1 2016
results to the financial community. Sword will also share its latest news,
discuss its four year business plan and outline its vision for the Group in
2020.
Future announcement scheduled: On the 24th October following closure of the
market, Sword Group will announce the results for Q3 2016.
Sword has 1,500 IT/Digital & Software specialists present over five continents
to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the
digital age.
As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000
acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business
project management.
With Sword, you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local
commitment, the aim of which is to optimise your processes and data.
Above all, our ambition is to build sustainably and foster the loyalty of our
staff, our clients and our partners by building on our values and our enthusiasm
to accompany you throughout your projects.
The Group's performance enables us to invest in the R&D projects that contribute
to our positioning and our differenciation on niche markets.
Thanks to its recognised competences in over 20 countries, Sword benefits from
the trust of prestigious references such as: Admiral, Barclays Bank, BMW, the
European Union, the National Payment and Trademark Offices, Lombard, Orange, the
United Nations Organisation, etc.
Consulting and IT Services: Sword commits for the most part to fixed-price
contracts and operates with a network of competence centres (business units) in
different specialised fields: Geographic Information Systems, ECM/EDM, corporate
search engines, digital marketing, CRM, portals and corporate social networks,
Data and Business Intelligence, Web and Mobile development, infrastructure and
cloud, cyber security, performance and applications optimisation, desktop
publishing and intellectual property.
Software: Sword develops on demand product lines in the Risk and Compliance
sectors (Sword Active Risk and Sword Achiever), Intellectual Property (Sword
Intellect), Health (Sword Orizon), Desktop Publishing (Sword Kami), Predictive
Analysis (Sword Insight) and Asset Finance (Sword Apak).
To find more about on our expertise, join us on www.sword-group.com
