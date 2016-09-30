Sword Group will be attending the 2016 European Large and Midcap Event

Windhof, September 30th, 2016



On the 6th October at the European Large and Midcap Event organised by CF&B

Communication at « Palais Brongniart », Sword Group will present its H1 2016

results to the financial community. Sword will also share its latest news,

discuss its four year business plan and outline its vision for the Group in

Future announcement scheduled: On the 24th October following closure of the

market, Sword Group will announce the results for Q3 2016.



Sword has 1,500 IT/Digital & Software specialists present over five continents

to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the



As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has since 2000

acquired a solid reputation in software publishing and in complex IT & business

With Sword, you have the guarantee of strong close and qualified local

Above all, our ambition is to build sustainably and foster the loyalty of our

staff, our clients and our partners by building on our values and our enthusiasm

The Group's performance enables us to invest in the R&D projects that contribute

Thanks to its recognised competences in over 20 countries, Sword benefits from

the trust of prestigious references such as: Admiral, Barclays Bank, BMW, the

European Union, the National Payment and Trademark Offices, Lombard, Orange, the

Consulting and IT Services: Sword commits for the most part to fixed-price

contracts and operates with a network of competence centres (business units) in

different specialised fields: Geographic Information Systems, ECM/EDM, corporate



search engines, digital marketing, CRM, portals and corporate social networks,

Data and Business Intelligence, Web and Mobile development, infrastructure and

cloud, cyber security, performance and applications optimisation, desktop

Software: Sword develops on demand product lines in the Risk and Compliance

sectors (Sword Active Risk and Sword Achiever), Intellectual Property (Sword

Intellect), Health (Sword Orizon), Desktop Publishing (Sword Kami), Predictive

