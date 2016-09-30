ERAMET group: ODIRNAN: Final Terms

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Paris, 30 September 2016

PRESS RELEASE



ODIRNAN: FINAL TERMS



The press release is available on the ERAMET's website through the following

link:



http://www.eramet.com/en/presse-release/eramet-announces-final-terms-net-share-

settled-undated-bonds-convertible-new-shares







--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



DISCLAIMER



This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or

solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or sell securities of ERAMET.



No communication and no information in respect of the offering by ERAMET of net

share settled undated senior unsecured bonds convertible into new shares (the

"Bonds") may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a

registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken in any

jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The offering and subscription

of the Bonds may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in

certain jurisdictions. ERAMET assumes no responsibility for any violation of any

such restrictions by any person.



European Economic Area



This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus within the meaning

of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament ant the Council of 4 November

2003, as amended and as implemented in each member State of the European

Economic Area (the "Prospectus Directive").



With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area which have

implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "relevant member State") no action

has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the

securities requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member State,



except France. As a result, the Bonds may only be offered in relevant member

States: (a) to legal entities that are qualified investors as defined in the

Prospectus Directive; or (b) in any other circumstances that do not require the

publication by ERAMET of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3(2) of the Prospectus

Directive.



For the purposes of this paragraph, the notion of an "offer to the public of

Bonds" in each of the relevant member States, means any communication, to

individuals or legal entities, in any form and by any means, of sufficient

information on the terms and conditions of the offering and on the Bonds to be

offered, thereby enabling an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the

Bonds, as the same may be varied in that member State by any measure

implementing the Prospectus Directive.



This selling restriction comes in addition to the other selling restrictions

applicable in the other member states.



United Kingdom



The distribution of this press release is not made, and has not been approved,

by an "authorised person" within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial

Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this press release is directed

only at persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have

professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within

Article 19(5) ("investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets

Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended), (iii) are persons

falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated

associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial

Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) or (iv) are persons to whom this press

release may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being

referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The securities are directed only at Relevant

Persons and no invitation, offer or agreements to subscribe, purchase or

otherwise acquire securities may be proposed or made other than with Relevant

Persons. Any person other than a Relevant Person may not act or rely on this

document or any provision thereof. This press release is not a prospectus which

has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom

regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services

and Markets Act 2000.



United States



This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or

solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities nor of any offer or

solicitation to sell securities in the United States. The securities mentioned

herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of

1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold,

directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an exemption

from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the

Securities Act. ERAMET does not intend to register any portion of the proposed

offering in the United States nor to conduct a public offering of securities in

the United States.



Canada, Australia, Japan



The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of

securities for sale in Canada, Australia or Japan.



The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a

breach of applicable law.





ERAMET Group: ODIRNAN: Final Terms:

http://hugin.info/143395/R/2045831/764350.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Groupe Eramet via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.eramet.com



PressRelease by

Groupe Eramet

Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/30/2016 - 17:29

Language: English

News-ID 498149

Character count: 6489

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Groupe Eramet

Stadt: Paris





Number of hits: 9



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease