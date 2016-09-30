ERAMET Group: ODIRNAN: Final Terms:

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Paris, 30 September 2016
PRESS RELEASE
ODIRNAN: FINAL TERMS
The press release is available on the ERAMET's website through the following
link:
http://www.eramet.com/en/presse-release/eramet-announces-final-terms-net-share-
settled-undated-bonds-convertible-new-shares
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
DISCLAIMER
This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or
solicitation to purchase, subscribe for or sell securities of ERAMET.
No communication and no information in respect of the offering by ERAMET of net
share settled undated senior unsecured bonds convertible into new shares (the
"Bonds") may be distributed to the public in any jurisdiction where a
registration or approval is required. No steps have been or will be taken in any
jurisdiction where such steps would be required. The offering and subscription
of the Bonds may be subject to specific legal or regulatory restrictions in
certain jurisdictions. ERAMET assumes no responsibility for any violation of any
such restrictions by any person.
European Economic Area
This announcement is an advertisement and is not a prospectus within the meaning
of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Parliament ant the Council of 4 November
2003, as amended and as implemented in each member State of the European
Economic Area (the "Prospectus Directive").
With respect to the member States of the European Economic Area which have
implemented the Prospectus Directive (each, a "relevant member State") no action
has been undertaken or will be undertaken to make an offer to the public of the
securities requiring a publication of a prospectus in any relevant member State,
except France. As a result, the Bonds may only be offered in relevant member
States: (a) to legal entities that are qualified investors as defined in the
Prospectus Directive; or (b) in any other circumstances that do not require the
publication by ERAMET of a prospectus pursuant to Article 3(2) of the Prospectus
Directive.
For the purposes of this paragraph, the notion of an "offer to the public of
Bonds" in each of the relevant member States, means any communication, to
individuals or legal entities, in any form and by any means, of sufficient
information on the terms and conditions of the offering and on the Bonds to be
offered, thereby enabling an investor to decide to purchase or subscribe for the
Bonds, as the same may be varied in that member State by any measure
implementing the Prospectus Directive.
This selling restriction comes in addition to the other selling restrictions
applicable in the other member states.
United Kingdom
The distribution of this press release is not made, and has not been approved,
by an "authorised person" within the meaning of Article 21(1) of the Financial
Services and Markets Act 2000. As a consequence, this press release is directed
only at persons who (i) are located outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have
professional experience in matters relating to investments and fall within
Article 19(5) ("investment professionals") of the Financial Services and Markets
Act 2000 (Financial Promotions) Order 2005 (as amended), (iii) are persons
falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) (high net worth companies, unincorporated
associations, etc.) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial
Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) or (iv) are persons to whom this press
release may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being
referred to as "Relevant Persons"). The securities are directed only at Relevant
Persons and no invitation, offer or agreements to subscribe, purchase or
otherwise acquire securities may be proposed or made other than with Relevant
Persons. Any person other than a Relevant Person may not act or rely on this
document or any provision thereof. This press release is not a prospectus which
has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority or any other United Kingdom
regulatory authority for the purposes of Section 85 of the Financial Services
and Markets Act 2000.
United States
This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or
solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities nor of any offer or
solicitation to sell securities in the United States. The securities mentioned
herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of
1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold,
directly or indirectly, within the United States except pursuant to an exemption
from or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the
Securities Act. ERAMET does not intend to register any portion of the proposed
offering in the United States nor to conduct a public offering of securities in
the United States.
Canada, Australia, Japan
The information contained in this press release does not constitute an offer of
securities for sale in Canada, Australia or Japan.
The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a
breach of applicable law.
ERAMET Group: ODIRNAN: Final Terms:
http://hugin.info/143395/R/2045831/764350.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Groupe Eramet via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.eramet.com
Date: 09/30/2016 - 17:29
Language: English
News-ID 498149
Character count: 6489
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Groupe Eramet
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 9
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.728
|Registriert Heute:
|6
|Registriert Gestern:
|24
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|193
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.