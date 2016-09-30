LivaNova PLC Announces Participation in 30th EACTS Annual Meeting

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) (LSE:LIVN)

("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company,

announced today its participation in the 30th European Association for Cardio-

Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) Annual Meeting, October 1 - 5, 2016, in Barcelona,

Spain.



At its exhibit and Tecnosuite in the CCBI Conference Center, LivaNova will

celebrate several major patient treatment milestones for its Cardiac Surgery

Business Unit and discuss the Company's campaign to "Cut Through Complexity"

using simplified procedures and enabling better outcomes.



On Monday, October 3, 2016, LivaNova will host the lunch symposium "Aortic and

Mitral Experiences Across the Oceans" from 12:45 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Meeting

Room 111. The symposium will feature a case presentation on mitral valve repair

and a case presentation on aortic valve replacement. On Monday evening, October

3, 2016, the Company is conducting another symposium - not affiliated with EACTS

- titled "Cut Through Complexity: Simplified Procedures, Better Outcomes" from

6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at Can Magi in Barcelona. Topics include sutureless

aortic valve replacement, mitral valve repair with semi-rigid ring technology

and innovations for future interventions.



Major 2016 milestones that LivaNova will be sharing with attendees include:



* More than 20,000 patients treated with the PERCEVAL(TM) bioprosthetic aortic

valve

* 30 years from the first implant of a CARBOMEDICSTM aortic valve

* More than 500,000 patients treated with INSPIRETM oxygenators

* 10 years of clinical use for FREEDOM SOLOTM stentless aortic valves with

excellent hemodynamic performance and long-term durability



"LivaNova is focused on innovating technology to help advance cardiac surgery



methods and approaches," said Jim Trevor, General Manager, Cardiac Surgery,

LivaNova PLC. "Through our participation in EACTS, we're demonstrating how our

efforts to cut through complexity can help achieve improved patient care,

safety, recovery and survival as well as help ensure efficient allocation of

hospital resources."



About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of

Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and

Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in

neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful

solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare

systems. The Company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide and is

headquartered in London, U.K. With a presence in more than 100 countries,

LivaNova operates as three business units: Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm

Management, and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Clamart

(France), Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.



LivaNova is listed on NASDAQ and is admitted to the standard listing segment of

the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the

London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol "LIVN".



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain

assumptions of management and describe our future plans, strategies and

expectations. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use

of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, "may," "could,"

"seek," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "likely," "believe," "will,"

"expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "forecast," or variations

of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or

similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release

are based on information presently available to LivaNova and assumptions that

LivaNova believes to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result,

our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those

expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are

cautioned that all such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including

without limitation, the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of

LivaNova's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current

Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents filed from time to time with, and/or

announced or published pursuant to the rules of, the United States Securities

and Exchange Commission and/or the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority by

LivaNova, together with the risk that our internal leadership and organizational

realignment will not lead to intended improvements, efficiency or results. This

list of factors is not exhaustive. LivaNova does not give any assurance (1)

that LivaNova will achieve its expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the

timing thereof.



All information in this press release is as of the date of its release.

LivaNova does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of

the forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect actual results,

new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other

factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by

applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no

inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to

those or other forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue

reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date

of this press release.



For more information, please visit www.livanova.com, or contact:



Investor Relations and Media

Karen King

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Phone: +1 (281) 228-7262

Fax: +1 (281) 218-9332

e-mail: corporate.communications(at)livanova.com









