LivaNova PLC Announces Participation in 30th EACTS Annual Meeting

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) (LSE:LIVN)
("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company,
announced today its participation in the 30th European Association for Cardio-
Thoracic Surgery (EACTS) Annual Meeting, October 1 - 5, 2016, in Barcelona,
Spain.
At its exhibit and Tecnosuite in the CCBI Conference Center, LivaNova will
celebrate several major patient treatment milestones for its Cardiac Surgery
Business Unit and discuss the Company's campaign to "Cut Through Complexity"
using simplified procedures and enabling better outcomes.
On Monday, October 3, 2016, LivaNova will host the lunch symposium "Aortic and
Mitral Experiences Across the Oceans" from 12:45 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. in Meeting
Room 111. The symposium will feature a case presentation on mitral valve repair
and a case presentation on aortic valve replacement. On Monday evening, October
3, 2016, the Company is conducting another symposium - not affiliated with EACTS
- titled "Cut Through Complexity: Simplified Procedures, Better Outcomes" from
6:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. at Can Magi in Barcelona. Topics include sutureless
aortic valve replacement, mitral valve repair with semi-rigid ring technology
and innovations for future interventions.
Major 2016 milestones that LivaNova will be sharing with attendees include:
* More than 20,000 patients treated with the PERCEVAL(TM) bioprosthetic aortic
valve
* 30 years from the first implant of a CARBOMEDICSTM aortic valve
* More than 500,000 patients treated with INSPIRETM oxygenators
* 10 years of clinical use for FREEDOM SOLOTM stentless aortic valves with
excellent hemodynamic performance and long-term durability
"LivaNova is focused on innovating technology to help advance cardiac surgery
methods and approaches," said Jim Trevor, General Manager, Cardiac Surgery,
LivaNova PLC. "Through our participation in EACTS, we're demonstrating how our
efforts to cut through complexity can help achieve improved patient care,
safety, recovery and survival as well as help ensure efficient allocation of
hospital resources."
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company formed by the merger of
Sorin S.p.A, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and
Cyberonics Inc., a medical device company with core expertise in
neuromodulation. LivaNova transforms medical innovation into meaningful
solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare
systems. The Company employs approximately 4,600 employees worldwide and is
headquartered in London, U.K. With a presence in more than 100 countries,
LivaNova operates as three business units: Cardiac Surgery, Cardiac Rhythm
Management, and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Clamart
(France), Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.
LivaNova is listed on NASDAQ and is admitted to the standard listing segment of
the Official List of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the
London Stock Exchange (LSE) under the ticker symbol "LIVN".
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but are based on certain
assumptions of management and describe our future plans, strategies and
expectations. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use
of forward-looking terminology, including, but not limited to, "may," "could,"
"seek," "guidance," "predict," "potential," "likely," "believe," "will,"
"expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "forecast," or variations
of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or
similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release
are based on information presently available to LivaNova and assumptions that
LivaNova believes to be reasonable, but are inherently uncertain. As a result,
our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those
expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are
cautioned that all such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including
without limitation, the factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of
LivaNova's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current
Reports on Form 8-K, and other documents filed from time to time with, and/or
announced or published pursuant to the rules of, the United States Securities
and Exchange Commission and/or the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority by
LivaNova, together with the risk that our internal leadership and organizational
realignment will not lead to intended improvements, efficiency or results. This
list of factors is not exhaustive. LivaNova does not give any assurance (1)
that LivaNova will achieve its expectations, or (2) concerning any result or the
timing thereof.
All information in this press release is as of the date of its release.
LivaNova does not undertake or assume any obligation to update publicly any of
the forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect actual results,
new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other
factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by
applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no
inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to
those or other forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue
reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date
of this press release.
For more information, please visit www.livanova.com, or contact:
Investor Relations and Media
Karen King
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Phone: +1 (281) 228-7262
Fax: +1 (281) 218-9332
e-mail: corporate.communications(at)livanova.com
