Colliers International Acquires ICADE Asset Management and ICADE Conseil in France

Strengthens Colliers' Asset Management and Advisory Operations in Europe



TORONTO and PARIS, Sept. 30, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International

Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIG) announced today the acquisition of ICADE

Asset Management and ICADE Conseil ("ICADE"), a leading asset management and

investor advisory services platform in France with more than ?2 billion of

assets under management. The acquisition will enhance Colliers' existing asset

management business and advisory solutions business for real estate investors

and developers in Europe. Asset management fees generated in 2015 were

approximately ?10 million. The newly acquired entities will be re-branded as

Colliers International - Investment & Asset Management and current Managing

Director, Romain Frémont will become Managing Director of Colliers International

Investment & Asset Management France. The financial details of the transaction

were not disclosed.



"The ICADE team will be a great addition to our existing advisory solutions

business and will further our growth initiatives," said Colliers' Gilles

Betthaeuser. "The new Colliers International - Investment & Asset Management

will continue to tailor flexible market solutions for clients to help them

achieve their desired asset enhancing objectives. This asset management approach

combined with our results-oriented culture has delivered significant value

maximizing strategies for our clients over the long term."



"The fit between our organisations - culture, values, approach to client service

and commitment to employees - were all major drivers to this transaction," added

Romain Frémont. "Both firms are renowned for their enterprising approach to

bringing together multi-disciplinary expertise needed to enhance value for both



our corporate and investor clients. We could not be happier to be part of

Colliers International."



"This acquisition is another significant step forward in the growth of our

business in France," said Chris McLernon, CEO of Colliers' EMEA operations. "It

further diversifies our operations, increases our recurring revenue and enables

us to strengthen our asset management and advisory foundation in Western Europe.

This is our third acquisition in Europe this year including Hatton Real Estate

in the UK and WPM Group in the Netherlands."



About Colliers International

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIG) is an industry leading

global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals

operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee

ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real

estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic

advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate

solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions;

appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought

leadership consulting.



Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful

and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has

been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association

of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more

than any other real estate services firm.



For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter:

(at)Colliers and LinkedIn.



Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Information



Certain information included in this news release is forward-looking, within the

meaning of applicable securities laws. Much of this information can be

identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "expected", "will", "intends",

"projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" or similar expressions

suggesting future outcomes or events. Colliers believes the expectations

reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can

be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-

looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.



Forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations

that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual

results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks

include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: (i) general economic and

business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for Colliers'

services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of Colliers to

implement its business strategy, including Colliers' ability to identify and

acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully

integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes

in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) such factors

as are identified in the Annual Information Form of Colliers for the year ended

December 31, 2015 under the heading "Risk Factors" (which factors are adopted

herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com). Forward looking

statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are

subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this news release are

qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law,

Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-

looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise.



GLOBAL CONTACT:

John B. Friedrichsen

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500



EMEA CONTACT:

Chris McLernon

CEO, Colliers EMEA

44 20 7487 1651



FRANCE CONTACT:

Gilles Betthaeuser

CEO, Colliers France

33 17301 2158













