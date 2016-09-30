Colliers International Acquires ICADE Asset Management and ICADE Conseil in France

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Strengthens Colliers' Asset Management and Advisory Operations in Europe
TORONTO and PARIS, Sept. 30, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International
Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIG) announced today the acquisition of ICADE
Asset Management and ICADE Conseil ("ICADE"), a leading asset management and
investor advisory services platform in France with more than ?2 billion of
assets under management. The acquisition will enhance Colliers' existing asset
management business and advisory solutions business for real estate investors
and developers in Europe. Asset management fees generated in 2015 were
approximately ?10 million. The newly acquired entities will be re-branded as
Colliers International - Investment & Asset Management and current Managing
Director, Romain Frémont will become Managing Director of Colliers International
Investment & Asset Management France. The financial details of the transaction
were not disclosed.
"The ICADE team will be a great addition to our existing advisory solutions
business and will further our growth initiatives," said Colliers' Gilles
Betthaeuser. "The new Colliers International - Investment & Asset Management
will continue to tailor flexible market solutions for clients to help them
achieve their desired asset enhancing objectives. This asset management approach
combined with our results-oriented culture has delivered significant value
maximizing strategies for our clients over the long term."
"The fit between our organisations - culture, values, approach to client service
and commitment to employees - were all major drivers to this transaction," added
Romain Frémont. "Both firms are renowned for their enterprising approach to
bringing together multi-disciplinary expertise needed to enhance value for both
our corporate and investor clients. We could not be happier to be part of
Colliers International."
"This acquisition is another significant step forward in the growth of our
business in France," said Chris McLernon, CEO of Colliers' EMEA operations. "It
further diversifies our operations, increases our recurring revenue and enables
us to strengthen our asset management and advisory foundation in Western Europe.
This is our third acquisition in Europe this year including Hatton Real Estate
in the UK and WPM Group in the Netherlands."
About Colliers International
Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIG) is an industry leading
global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals
operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee
ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real
estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic
advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate
solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions;
appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought
leadership consulting.
Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful
and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has
been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association
of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more
than any other real estate services firm.
For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter:
(at)Colliers and LinkedIn.
Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information included in this news release is forward-looking, within the
meaning of applicable securities laws. Much of this information can be
identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "expected", "will", "intends",
"projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" or similar expressions
suggesting future outcomes or events. Colliers believes the expectations
reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can
be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-
looking statements should not be unduly relied upon.
Forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations
that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual
results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks
include, but are not limited to, risks associated with: (i) general economic and
business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for Colliers'
services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of Colliers to
implement its business strategy, including Colliers' ability to identify and
acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully
integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes
in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) such factors
as are identified in the Annual Information Form of Colliers for the year ended
December 31, 2015 under the heading "Risk Factors" (which factors are adopted
herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com). Forward looking
statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and are
subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this news release are
qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law,
Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-
looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise.
GLOBAL CONTACT:
John B. Friedrichsen
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 960-9500
EMEA CONTACT:
Chris McLernon
CEO, Colliers EMEA
44 20 7487 1651
FRANCE CONTACT:
Gilles Betthaeuser
CEO, Colliers France
33 17301 2158
