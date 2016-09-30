(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Hamilton, Bermuda, September 30, 2016
Nordic American Tankers Limited (the "Company") announced today that, in
connection with its previously announced public offering of 11,000,000 common
shares at a public offering price of $10.00 per share, the underwriters
exercised in full the option granted to them by the Company and purchased an
additional 1,650,000 common shares on the same terms on which the 11,000,000
common shares were sold to the underwriters. At the Company's request, the
underwriters have sold an aggregate of 534,000 common shares in this offering to
all of the members of the Company's board of directors, certain members of the
Company's management, and all of the Company's advisors at the public offering
price. The Company also announced that the closing of the follow-on offering
and the closing of the option to purchase additional shares took place
simultaneously today. The common shares were offered pursuant to the Company's
effective shelf registration statement.
As previously announced, the Company intends to use the net proceeds of this
offering primarily to finance the expansion of its fleet beyond 30 vessels and
for general corporate purposes. Immediately following the offering, the Company
may use the proceeds of this offering to repay borrowings under its revolving
credit facility pending application towards other uses.
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is acting as the bookrunning manager for the offering
and DNB Markets, Inc. and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) are acting as
co-managers of the offering.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of
an offer to buy securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or
sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful.
The offering is being made by means of a prospectus and related prospectus
supplement. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the
offering may be obtained from the offices of Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC at 180
Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attention: Prospectus
Department.
About the Company
The Company is an international tanker company that owns 30 double-hull Suezmax
tankers, of which one is to be delivered in the first quarter of 2017.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking
statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe
harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage
companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-
looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals,
strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other
statements, which are other than statements of historical facts.
The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the
Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this
cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words
"believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan,"
"potential," "will," "may," "should," "expect," "pending" and similar
expressions identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various
assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions,
including without limitation, our management's examination of historical
operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from
third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when
made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant
uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and
are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish
these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ
materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the
strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including
fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the tanker
market, as a result of changes in OPEC's petroleum production levels and
worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in our operating expenses,
including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for our
vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, changes in governmental
rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential
liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international
political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents
or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hires and other
important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the
Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the prospectus
and related prospectus supplement, our Annual Report on Form 20-F, and our
reports on Form 6-K.
Contacts:
Jan H. A. Moller,
Head of Investor Relations & Financial Manager
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 888 755 8391 or +47 90 11 53 75
Turid M. Sørensen, CFO & EVP, Norway
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +47 33 42 73 00 or +47 90 57 29 27
Gary J. Wolfe
Seward & Kissel LLP, New York, USA
Tel: +1 212 574 1223
Herbjørn Hansson, Chairman and CEO, Norway
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 866 805 9504 or + 47 901 46 291
Rolf Amundsen, Advisor, Norway
Nordic American Tankers Limited
Tel: +1 800 601 9079 or + 47 908 26 906
Press release PDF:
http://hugin.info/201/R/2045926/764411.pdf
