Hampton Enters Into a Market Making Services Agreement

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Hampton Financial Corporation ("Hampton") (TSX VENTURE: HFC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a market making services agreement (the "Agreement") with Questrade Inc. ("Questrade") pursuant to which Questrade agreed to make a two-sided market, and to provide liquidity, in Hampton's subordinate voting shares in accordance with TSXV guidelines.

Under the terms of the Agreement Hampton shall pay Questrade a monthly fee of $4,750 for the market making services. Questrade is not entitled to receive any subordinate voting shares nor any other securities of Hampton as compensation pursuant to the Agreement. The Agreement takes effect on October 3rd, 2016, is for an initial one-year term, automatically renewable for successive one year terms unless terminated on not less than 30 days' notice prior to the end of a term, and is terminable by either party at any time on at least 30 days' notice or immediately upon the occurrence of particular events.

Hampton and Questrade are unrelated and unaffiliated entities however Questrade or its clients have or may have a direct interest in the securities of Hampton.

About Hampton

Hampton is an Ontario corporation which operates, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hampton Securities Limited ("HSL"), a Canadian boutique investment dealer delivering wealth management and capital markets services. HSL, is a full service investment dealer, regulated by IIROC and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. The subordinate voting shares of Hampton are listed on the TSXV under the symbol 'HFC'.

About Questrade

Questrade provides Canadians with high-speed, direct access trading in the U.S. and Canadian stock and options markets through its IQ trading platforms. Questrade offers market making services on behalf of TSX and TSX Venture Exchange listed companies, providing liquidity on the stock exchange for shareholders. More information on Questrade can be obtained from Eitan Spiro, , (416) 227-7602.

For further information please see further detailed disclosure of Hampton on the SEDAR web site at .

The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

