CVR Medical Retains Brisco Capital Investor Relations

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BC -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- CVR Medical Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CVM) ("") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement effective as of September 27, 2016 with Brisco Capital Partners Corp. (" ") for the provision of investor relation services.

Brisco Capital will initiate and maintain contact with the financial community, shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of CVR Medical and its activities. The agreement between CVR Medical and Brisco Capital is for an ongoing basis that may be terminated by either party by 30 days of written notice and is subject to acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange. Brisco Capital will receive a monthly retainer of $6,500 plus applicable taxes at the start of each month, plus expenses. In addition, CVR Medical has granted an aggregate of 350,000 incentive stock options with an exercise price of $0.21. The stock options will vest immediately upon grant and the common shares issuable upon exercise will be subject to a four-month hold period. The 350,000 stock options granted to Brisco Capital are part of the aggregate 6,000,000 stock options that were previously granted and announced by news release on September 15, 2016.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical is a company that is involved in an equal parts joint venture with CVR Global Inc. (the ""). The Joint Venture operates in the medical industry focused on the commercialization of a proprietary subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology and has patents to a diagnostic device designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. CVR Medical is managed by a proven technical team. CVR Medical trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CVM.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

(signed) "Peter Bakema"

CEO, President & Director

This press release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events related to the Joint Venture. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including: (1) a downturn in general economic conditions in North America and internationally, (2) the inherent uncertainties and speculative nature associated with commercialization of technology and the practice of medicine, (3) a change in health regulations, (4) any number of events or causes which may delay or cease commercialization and development of the Joint Venture, (5) the risk that the Company or the Joint Venture does not execute its business plan, (6) inability to retain key employees, (7) inability to finance operations and growth, and (8) other factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements

CONTACT:



Peter Bakema

CEO, President and Director

Telephone: (604) 669-0780



Brisco Capital Partners Corp.

Scott Koyich

President

Telephone: (403) 262-9888

CVR Medical Corp.

